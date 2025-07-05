National Bikini Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 5. This day aims to honour the debut of the iconic two-piece swimsuit in 1946 by French engineer-turned-designer Louis Réard. The name ‘bikini’ referenced the Bikini Atoll, site of U.S. nuclear tests, emphasising its explosive fashion impact. National Bikini Day 2025 falls on Saturday, July 5. The bikini isn’t just swimwear but it has now become a symbol of feminine empowerment and fashion. How Was the Word 'Bikini' Coined? Interesting Facts About Bikini Swimsuit That You May Not Have Known.

As cinema and celebrity culture glamorised the bikini look, it became a tool of self-expression, allowing women to assert independence over how they dressed and how they were seen. It marked a shift toward personal freedom, changing societal norms. In this article, let’s know more about National Bikini Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in the US.

National Bikini Day 2025 Date

National Bikini Day 2025 falls on Saturday, July 5.

National Bikini Day Significance

National Bikini Day holds great importance as the day celebrates the spirit of summer by honouring the bikini’s bold history. Whether you're donning one yourself, hitting the beach, or just soaking up the sun with style, National Bikini Day is the perfect time to express feminine empowerment and body confidence.

Whether on beaches, magazine covers, or runways, bikinis became a way to confront unrealistic beauty standards and celebrate diverse body types. Over the years, the bikini has continued to represent a new era of freedom, leisure, and bold self-expression.

