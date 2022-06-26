The importance of doctors in society needs no discussion. Their role and their struggles have come to the forefront more than ever before in the past two years. But long before this, National Doctors' Day celebrations were organized across India to help people understand just this. National Doctors' Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 1. This annual commemoration is focused on being grateful for the millions of doctors who have dedicated their lives to this daunting and stressful life of service and also to urging people to be respectful and kind to the doctors they come across. As we prepare to celebrate National Doctors' Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate National Doctors' Day, National Doctors' Day 2022 theme and more.

When is National Doctors' Day 2022?

Every year, National Doctors' Day in India is celebrated on July 1. This date was chosen as it marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy (01 July 1882 - 01 July 1962) - a renowned physician, an educationist, a freedom fighter, a social worker and a politician.

National Doctors' Day 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of National Doctors' Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps us have a more uniform and synchronous communication. National Doctors' Day 2022 Theme is “Family Doctors on the Front Line”.

Significance of National Doctors' Day

The celebration of National Doctors' Day is extremely important in India, which is faced with several struggles and challenges in the healthcare region. From a clear shortage of doctors, with 1,301,319 allopathic doctors registered with state medical councils and the National Medical Commission as of November 2021. In addition to this, the challenges that doctors face not just with access to funds and equipment but general cooperation from patients are well known.

Doctors deserve to be respected and treated with kindness for the difficult profession that they continue to serve in. and we hope that this National Doctors' Day, you help people realize just that. Happy National Doctors' Day 2022!

