Each year National Doctor's Day is marked in July to recognize the significant contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. In India, Doctor's Day will be celebrated on Friday, 1 July. The date is specifically chosen to pay homage to the eminent physician and second West Bengal chief minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Bidhan Chandra Roy was one of the most prominent leaders in 20th-century India, whose birth and death anniversary incidentally falls on the same date. The crucial duty of doctors and how they risk their lives to save patients came to the spotlight amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The deadly wave of the virus showed us how our doctors delicately worked for the love of their homeland and profession. As we celebrate the annual occasion, let's examine why and how Doctor's Day is observed in our country. Doctors' Day 2022 in US: Date, History And Significance of the Day that is Observed To Honour All The Physicians.

National Doctors' Day History & Significance

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was the Bharat Ratna Awardee, a well-known physician, philanthropist, freedom fighter, educationist, and dedicated statesman. He served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until he died in 1962. Dr Bidhan is known as the maker of modern West Bengal as he played a major role in forming several institutions and cities like Kalyani, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, and Ashoknagar. He had also started a healthcare training centre for women.

National Doctor's Day Objective

Doctor's Day was established by the Government of India in 1991 to recognize the contribution of Dr Bidhan Roy. He also played a significant role in establishing the Medical Council of India and the Indian Medical Association. This Day is celebrated to acknowledge doctors' role in the nation's progress. Doctors are the strongest pillar of the community. A patient's ability to enjoy life, even if they can't be cured, makes a massive difference to them and their families. For building a healthy and strong nation, the health sector plays a crucial role. For the same reason, marking a special day just to revere our Doctors is important.

