National Ice Cream Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on the third Sunday in July. This day aims to celebrate the goodness of the varieties of ice-creams that are found across the country. Ice cream is one of the most cherished desserts across the globe, enjoyed by people of all ages. Its rich, creamy texture and endless variety of flavours make it a universally appealing treat. National Ice Cream Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20. Be it classic vanilla, chocolate, or any exotic combinations, ice cream offers something for every palate. In this article, let's know more about National Ice Cream Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Ice Cream Day 2025 Date

National Ice Cream Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20.

National Ice Cream Day History

National Ice Cream Day celebrations were originated by Joint resolution 298 in the United States Senate, which was sponsored by Senator Walter Dee Huddleston of Kentucky on May 17, 1984, and Joint resolution 543 in the United States House of Representatives, which was sponsored by Representative Kika de la Garza of Texas on April 11, 1984. The resolution proclaimed the month of July 1984 as 'National Ice Cream Month' and the third Sunday of the month as 'National Ice Cream Day'. It was signed into public law by President Ronald Reagan on July 9, 1984, with Presidential Proclamation 5219.

National Ice Cream Day Significance

National Ice Cream Day is an annual celebration of this most loved dessert – the ice cream. Whether served in a cone, cup, or sandwiched between cookies, it brings joy in every bite. Over the years, different countries have developed their own unique versions, such as gelato in Italy, kulfi in India, mochi ice cream in Japan, and sorbets in the Middle East, reflecting local tastes and traditions.

