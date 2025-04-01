A popular US-based baby brand, Frida has introduced a new ice cream flavour that has left the internet confused and intrigued, breast milk-flavoured ice cream. The brand, known for its focus on providing healthy, organic baby food, has ventured into the unconventional territory by offering this novel dessert as part of a campaign to promote breast milk's natural, nurturing qualities, often hailed as the gold standard in infant nutrition. While the product is being marketed as a fun and experimental way to connect adults with the breastfeeding experience, it has raised significant questions and reactions across social media platforms. The internet's reaction has been polarised, with some people finding the idea innovative and others deeming it downright bizarre. Antibodies in Breast Milk Provide Extra Benefit to Babies; Vaccine Protection Varies Among ... - Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The flavour said to be mildly sweet and rich, aims to evoke the nostalgia and comfort of infancy. While the product is positioned as a curiosity or a fun treat, some netizens have questioned the need to commercialise such a deeply personal aspect of parenthood. For many, the idea of turning breast milk into a dessert typically reserved for nourishment is unsettling. The internet’s reactions have been divided between curiosity, humour, discomfort and outright shock. Many have questioned the ethics behind turning something as intimate as breast milk into a marketing tool. In contrast, others have shown genuine interest in trying the ice cream out of sheer curiosity. World Breast Pumping Day 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Raises Awareness on the Challenges of Breastfeeding Mothers.

Breast Milk Flavoured Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Mom (@fridamom)

Due In 9 Months; Breast Milk Flavoured Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Mom (@fridamom)

Here Are Netizens' Reactions:

Photo Credits: Instagram

In previous years, some culinary artists and experimental food companies have experimented with adding breast milk to dishes or even offering breast milk-based ice creams in a limited capacity. However, those efforts were often seen as niche or avant-garde.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).