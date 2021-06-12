National Loving Day is an annual celebration that is observed in the United States every year on June 12. It is celebrated every year to honour 1967 the United States Supreme Court’s decision to strike down anti-miscegenation laws that banned interracial marriage in sixteen US states. The historic decision by the Supreme Court to strike down the laws which were mainly against the marriage between white people and other races were hailed by millions. In 1967, the Warren Court ruled out unanimously that these anti-miscegenation state laws were unconstitutional.

In the court's majority opinion, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote that "the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides with the individual, and cannot be infringed by the State.” The Loving v. Virginia case was the main reason behind this major Supreme Court decision which later led to the National Loving Day celebration. In 1958, Richard and Mildred Loving from Virginia tied the knot and when they were returning after their marriage, they got arrested for interracial marriage. The couple fought for their right and later, got married lawfully after winning the case.

Now, in the United States, National Loving Day is one of the biggest multiracial celebrations. People of the United States celebrate the day will full spirit. This year, the National Loving Day will be celebrated on June 12, Saturday. People will be celebrating the special day by sending various loving quotes, wishes, and greetings to their loved ones. Here we have listed some of the best National Loving Day quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, and HD images to send to your friends and family for a happy National Loving Day 2021. Take a look:

Intermarriage is a standout amongst the most provocative words in the English language.

You’re the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Loving Day, my love!

The shade of my skin makes no limits to who I cherish.

I believe it’s something that should be said – that there are interracial relational unions out there, and the couples live upbeat lives, and there’s nothing amiss with it.

People look at interracial couples through their own, distorting racial lens. It doesn’t matter what form they take.

I trust that two individuals are associated at the heart, and it doesn’t make a difference what you do, or your identity, or where you live; there are no limits or hindrances if two individuals are bound to be as one.

Interracial it just works since individuals think from a free and alternate point of view.

