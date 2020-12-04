National Navy Day is celebrated in India every year on December 4. The Day is commemorated to recognise the achievements and role of the naval arm of the Indian Armed Forces and to increase awareness about the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy, earlier known as Royal Indian Navy, was established in 1608 by the British. The main objective of the Indian Navy is to safeguard the Indian waters from foreign threats, and to combat any aggression against the territory, and ensure safety of nation's maritime borders. President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy also plays an important role in providing humanitarian relief during the times of natural disasters. Here are images and wallpapers to share on the occasion.

National Navy Day is celebrated to acknowledge the achievement of the Indian Navy during the war against Pakistan in 1971. On December 4, 1971 the Indian Navy successfully conducted Operation Trident and sank four Pakistani Navy ships, the operation witnessed killing of hundreds of Pakistani Navy Personnel. The Day also marks the remembrance of Indian Navy Personnel who lost their lives during India-Pakistan War of 1971. National Navy Day 2020 Date, Theme and History: Know Significance of the Day Observed to Honour Achievements of the Indian Navy.

Days before National Navy Day, Navy Week is observed during the days leading to the event. A sequence of events are organised during the Navy Week, a Navy Half Marathon is also organised and the beating the retreat and tattoo ceremonies also takes place. The National Navy Day is a crucial event for commemorating the success of the naval arm of Indian Armed Forces, highlighting its strength to the World, and recalling the valour and determination of serving and former Indian Navy personnel.

