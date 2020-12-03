National Navy Day 2020: The National Navy Day is celebrated in India every year. It is observed to commemorate the achievements of the Indian Navy to keep the country safe and secure from foreign threats. Before observing the National Navy Day, there are celebrations for an entire week before the grand celebrations, which is also known as the Navy Week. The atmosphere is quite patriotic throughout the country. If you are searching for more information about National Navy Day 2020 – its date, significance, and history – then you have reached the right destination.

National Navy Day 2020 Date

The Indian National Navy Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on December 4. It will fall on Friday this time around.

National Navy Day: History

The occasion of National Navy Day is observed in remembrance of Indian Navy’s prowess during the Operation Trident, which took place during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It was for the first time when anti-ship missiles were used in this region. The Indian Navy successfully sank 4 Pakistani ships, including the mighty PNS Khaibar, where hundreds of Pakistani soldiers died. The day is also observed in remembrance of soldiers who lost their lives during the Indo-Pakistan 1971 War.

National Navy Day 2020 Theme

Every year the Indian National Navy Day is celebrated with a specific theme. The official theme for Indian National Navy Day 2020 has not been decided yet. The central idea for every National Navy Day is based around ‘safe seas and secure coasts for a strong nation’.

A look at previous the official themes of Indian National Navy Day:

2019: Indian Navy – Silent, Strong and Swift

2018: Indian Navy – Mission-deployed and Combat-ready

2015: Indian Navy – Ensuring Secure Seas for a Resurgent Nation

National Navy Day Significance

The Indian Navy was founded in 1608. Since then, the establishments have changed, but the Indian Navy has secured the borders of the country with pride, power, and strength. It has helped India win countless wars and establish its strength and sovereignty in the south-Asian region. It will be only fitting to pay respect to those who guard our borders, and those valiant souls who laid down their lives in securing the authority in the region.

There are performances from Indian Naval Band at different places in the country, especially at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai. The Indian Navy also organises the Beating Retreat ceremony commemorating the Indian National Navy Day celebrations.

We at LatestLY thank the personnel of Indian Navy for protecting the borders of the country. We wish all the navy personnel, a very Happy Indian National Navy Day 2020!

