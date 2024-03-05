New Delhi, March 5: The Indian Navy has swiftly responded to a maritime incident in the Gulf of Aden. A Liberia-flagged MV MSC Sky II transiting approximately 90 nautical mile south-east of Gulf of Aden was reported on fire due to drone or missile attack on Tuesday. Indian Navy Warships Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Seafarers in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

According to the Indian Navy, the INS Kolkata deployed in the region for maritime security operations promptly responded and arrived at scene of the incident. A specialised firefighting team comprising 12 personnel from the INS Kolkata embarked the vessel in the early morning hours of Tuesday to assist in firefighting efforts. Indian Navy Responds Swiftly to Rescue Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen Under Hijack Threat in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

A specialist EOD team also embarked the vessel and provided assistance in residual risk assessment. A few days back, a Palau-flagged MV Islander had also caught fire in the sea after a likely drone or missile attack. The Indian Navy had responded swiftly to the distress call.

