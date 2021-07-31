Happy Sisters' Day 2021! Sisters are always there for you through thick and thin. They are one of the most important people in your life and hence it is important to express to them your love. This National Sister’s Day, take out some time to celebrate your sis and everything she means to you. If you want to make this year’s celebration different, you can write some of the best Sisters quotes ever said by humankind. These National Sisters Day 2021 quotes and sayings will accurately express the bond that you share with them. You can also share the National Sister's Day 2021 quotes, thoughtful sayings, images and messages through WhatsApp to your beloved sister. Sisters Day 2021: Date and Significance of the Day for Celebrating Sisterhood.

Sisters Day is a celebration to appreciate sisters and their beautiful bond. Sisterhood is a very special relationship and it does not only mean biological. Some have greater siblings, others have their better cousins and many love their best friends, sister-like relationships is present in all such beautiful bonds. The history of the origin of Sisters Day is unknown but it is widely celebrated on the first Sunday of August, especially in the United States of America. Here are the best Sister’s Day 2021 quotes and sayings to share this lovely bond.

Happy Sister's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.” –Amy Li

Happy Sister's Day 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” –Marion Garretty

Sister's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Sister is probably the most competitive relationship within a family, but once the sisters are grown, it becomes the strongest relationship.” –Margaret Mead

Sister's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“There’s nobody in the world that knows me better than my sister.” –Tia Mowry

Sister's Day 2019 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite.” – Elizabeth Fishel

Happy Sister's Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?” – Pam Brown

Happy Sisters Day 2021: Best Quotes and Messages To Share With Your Sisters Celebrating Sisterhood

People celebrate Sister’s Day in different ways. Some plan a day out, while others arrange for special gifts. But special messages and Sister Quotes for her ranks it all. We hope that the above Sisters Day quotes will help you, as it always did to express your sisterhood love.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).