Sisters are your cool sibling. Period. Yes, and they should be celebrated around the year. And also on the dedicated days like National Sisters Day or just Sisters Day. It is an unofficial holiday celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August in countries like the United States of America and India. There are other holidays dedicated to siblings, such as Siblings Day in some parts of the United States and Canada, Raksha Bandhan in India, Brothers and Sisters Day in Europe. But National Sisters Day is just about sisters. So, when is Sisters Day 2021? Learn the date, significance, history and gift ideas for sisters.

Sisters Day 2021 Date

Sisters Day or National Sisters' Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year in India and the United States of America. This year, Sisters Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 1. On a side note, the first Sunday of August has to be one of the year's busiest days in terms of festivals and events. The day is widely celebrated as International Friendship Day or Friendship Day by several countries. Then you also have National Girlfriends Day in the US.

Significance of Sisters Day

National Sisters Day is dedicated to celebrating sisters or sister-like figures in one's life. Duhhh. Do not @ us, and you too know your sister would react the same way if you tried to figure out the significance behind the observance. But on a serious note, sisters are more than your siblings. They can be your best friend, confidant, secret keeper, and in general, your well-wisher who deserve to be celebrated. And this is why you have Sisters' Day. Wish Happy Sisters’ Day With Sweetest and Heartfelt Sayings.

History Behind Sisters' Day Observance

The origin story of this special observance is unknown. While one cannot trace back to the history behind the first Sisters' Day celebration, social networking sites have shown a rise in people's interest in this fun, unofficial holiday.

Gift Ideas to Celebrate Sisters Day

There are many presents to choose from this Sisters Day 2021. You can go for chocolates and cakes and bouquets. Then there are gifts such as handbags, perfumes, dainty pieces of jewellery, watches, and cosmetics. If you are unsure of her taste, play safe and hand her gift cards or vouchers. Thank us later. Wish you all loving siblings a very Happy Sisters Day.

