National Sports Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: National Sports Day in India celebrates fitness, sportsmanship, and community engagement nationwide. This annual event is observed annually on August 29, marking Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary. The day has been nationally recognised since 2012 and served as the launch platform for the Fit India Movement in 2019. India will celebrate National Sports Day 2025 from August 29 to 31 this year. As we celebrate National Sports Day 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of National Sports Day 2025 quotes, National Sports Day messages, National Sports Day 2025 HD wallpapers, National Sports Day wallpapers and GIFs which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these National Sports Day messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy National Sports Day 2025 wishes, slogans, and Facebook status. National Sports Day 2025: Bharat To Celebrate With Three-Day ‘Jan Andolan’ of Sports and Fitness Across India.

This year, National Sports Day, led by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will be a three-day nationwide campaign under the Fit India Mission to promote sports and fitness. The celebrations will honour hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day is observed to honour not only his remarkable contribution to Indian sports but also to highlight the importance of sports and fitness in daily life. On this occasion, the President of India presents the Rashtriya Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards, and Dhyan Chand Awards to outstanding sportspersons and coaches.

