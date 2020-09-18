Every year, soon after Shraddha is over, people get excited about the Navratri celebrations and look for date, tithi and shubh muhurat aka auspicious time for Durga Maa puja. Usually, it starts from the next day of Shradh and Kalash is placed in sthapana ceremony. But this year it will be slightly different because of Adhik Maas. This time there will be a delay after Shraddh ends because Navaratri, the nine-night auspicious festival is pushed 20 to 25 days ahead due to adhik maas. The festival of Navratri is a celebration and worship of Goddess Shakti aka Maa Durga. The nine different forms of Goddess Shakti are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri.

Navratri comes five times in a year, Chaitra, Ashadh, Ashwin, Paush and Magha Navratri. Among them, Chaitra and Ashwin i.e. Sharadiya Navratri is considered the most important one. Apart from this, there are Ashada, Paush and Magha Gupta Navratri. Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated from Pratipada to Navami of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. It is called Sharadiya Navratri as it marks the arrival in autumn.

So this time Chaturmas, which always lasts four months, will spread over for five months. According to experts, this is happening after 165 years that both leap year and Adhik Ashwin Maas 2020 are happening in a year. The month has started from today, which will run till October 16. After this, Navratri fast will begin from October 17. After this, there will be Devouthani Ekadashi on 25 November. With which Chaturmas will end. Only after this, auspicious tasks like marriage, shaving, etc. will begin. This period is considered as the Devasayan period after Vishnu went into sleep. Negative thoughts are generated in Chaturmas. In this month, there is a lot of incidents like accident, suicide etc. In Chaturmas, it is given importance to worship Guru i.e. God at one place. This keeps positive energy in the body.

Auspicious time and Shubh Muhurat For Navaratri 2020

The commencement of Sharadiya Navratri will begin from the Pratipada date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha on 17 October. The beginning of Durga Puja starts from a poor establishment. The time of Ghata Establishment Muhurta is from 06:27 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, 17 October. Abhijit Muhurta for Ghatasthapana will be from 11:44 in the morning to 44 in the afternoon and 12 to 29 in the afternoon.

Cultural tradition: In Navratri, the devotees of Goddess Shakti Maa Durga offer their nine forms of worship with great law and order. The recitation of Durga Saptashati is started by establishing an urn in the houses during Navratri. Fairs are held at many Shakti Peethas during Navratri. Apart from this, tableaux of various forms of Jagran and Maa Durga are made in the temples.

