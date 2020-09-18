This year Navratri 2020 will not be celebrated immediately after Shraadh because of adhik maas. Moreover, 2020 is also a leap year and this type of auspicious co-incidence is only taking place after 165 years. According to the Hindu calendar, an additional month is added once every three years, which is called Adhik Maas aka Adhik Ashwin Maas or Purushottam. This is happening due to it being a leap year and Chaturmas, which always lasts for four months, this year will go on for five months. After 165 years both the leap year and the Adhik Maas are happening in a year. And it makes it incredibly rare. However, during adhik maas no auspicious events will take place.

In this period, worship, fasting and meditation hold a special place. After this, the Gods are expected to awaken only after Devuthani Ekadashi. This year, Shraddh will end on September, 17 2020 and Adhik maas will start on the next day,and last till October 16. After this, Navratri will be observed from October 17 for 9 days. Adhik maas is also called Malamas. According to holy beliefs, Lord Vishnu has given his name to Purushottam month. The first Purushottami Ekadashi of Adhimas will take place on September 27 and the second on October 13.

Navratri Schedule

17 October 2020 (Saturday) - Pratipada Ghatasthapana

18 October 2020 (Sunday) - Dwitiya Maa Brahmacharini Pooja

19 October 2020 (Monday) - Third Mother Chandraghanta Puja

20 October 2020 (Tuesday) - Chaturthi Maa Kushmanda Puja

21 October 2020 (Wednesday) - Panchami Maa Skandamata Puja

22 October 2020 (Thursday) - Shashthi Maa Katyayani Pooja

23 October 2020 (Friday) - Saptami Maa Kalratri Puja

24 October 2020 (Saturday) - Ashtami Maa Mahagauri Durga Maha Navami Puja Durga Maha Ashtami Puja

25 October 2020 (Sunday) - Navami Maa Siddhidatri Navratri Parana Vijay Dashami

26 October 2020 (Monday) - Durga immersion

Actually this is happening due to leap year. So this time Chaturmas which is always four months, this time will be five months. According to astrology, after 165 years, both leap year and adhikamas are happening in a year. There will not be any manglicious work like marriage, mundan, Karna piercing due to the use of chaturmas In this period, fasting and worshiping fast have special significance. During this, Dev falls asleep. Dev awakens only after Devuthani Ekadashi.

This year, Shraddh will end on 17 September 2020. Adhikamas will start the next day, which will run till 16 October. After this, Navratri fast will be observed from October 17. This will be followed by Devouthani Ekadashi on 25 November. With which the Chaturmas will end. Only after this, auspicious tasks like marriage, shaving, etc. will begin. Jyotishacharya Anish Vyas, director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur, said that this period is considered as Devasayan period after the Lord Vishnu goes into sleep. Negative thoughts are generated in Chaturmas. There are a lot of incidents like accidents, suicides etc. in this month. In order to avoid accidents, mystics have given importance to worshiping Guru i.e. God at one place in Chaturmas. Due to this, positive energy remains in the body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).