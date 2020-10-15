Mumbai, Oct 13: Navratri is just around the corner, and singer Falguni Pathak has the perfect song for the festival that takes place later this month. Composed by Rasbihari Desai and written by Sudhir Desai, Falguni's latest, "Madhmithu Naam", is a popular Gujarati song. "'Madhmithu Naam' is undoubtedly a very beautiful composition and one of my all-time favourites, always wanted to try singing it. I feel so glad that I am the first to put out the recorded version of this iconic song," said Falguni. Navratri and Durga Puja: What Is the Difference? From Rituals & Idols to Bhog & Shubh Muhurat, Here's What Varies The Two Celebrations That Share The Same Spirit.

In the video of the song, Falguni takes on the task of bringing young lovers together. "It was a lot of fun recording it and shooting for the music video. This Navratri as we will all be celebrating from our homes, this song is just my way of reaching out to everyone who loves music and spread the message of love and hope. Have a happy and safe Navratri", said the singer. Navratri 2020 Dates & Colours List For Free PDF Download Online: Full Schedule of October Navratri And 9 Colours to Wear on Each Day of Goddess Durga Festival.

Watch Falguni Pathak's New Navratri Song:

Navratri is a nine-day long Hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the country. Devotees of Goddess Durga keep fast the festival with varying celebrations. Navratri 2020 begins on October 17 and ends on October 25. The festival is celebrated by following different customs and rituals in different parts of the country. In states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, Garba and dandiya are quite popular wherein people come together and dance in circles to popular songs. Falguni Pathak has been known for her Garba songs for a long time and come Navratri her songs can be heard at every corner of the street.

