New 5-Minute Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Arabic Mehandi Design Ideas to Apply on Hands at Home (Watch Videos)

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important celebrations for Muslims across the world, called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast"; this commemoration marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan also known as Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day in the Islamic month of Shawwal, and is known as Badi Eid as well. The Eid al-Fitr depends on Moon sighting on the prior day. However, Eid 2020 is expected to be celebrated on May 23 or 24 and the official Eid holiday in many parts in India is on May 25. One important aspect of Eid celebration, has to be donning beautiful henna designs that capture the joyous mood. People are therefore always on the lookout for easy mehndi designs, Eid special henna options, latest simple Eid Mehendi to experiment with. Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic and Indian Mehendi Patterns You Can Try at Home! From Minimal to Full-Hand, Check out Style Inspiration Tutorial Videos and Images.

Every year, Eid al-Fitr is a grand celebration for every Muslims worldwide. The month of Ramadan is said to be the holy month of peace and love, where people observe strict fasts and indulge in extensive charity and social work. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of this fasting and is the only day in the month of Shawwal where one cannot fast. Eid celebrations are filled with delicious and scrumptious meals, including popular recipes like biryani, Sheer Korma, etc. People dress up in new, festive attire and bring in this auspicious celebration with their family and friends. As we inch closer to Eid 2020, here are some easy, unique and trendy Henna designs that you can try this festive season. 5-Minute Easy and Quick Mehndi Designs for Eid al-Fitr: Make Bracelet Henna Patterns Around Your Wrists For The Eid Festival.

While traditional Eid celebrations often involve visiting friends and family, distributing food and sweets amongst the community and more, the festivities may take a unique turn this year. The spirit of Eid is already being celebrated online with several grand online meet-ups, and video calls feasting plans. People are also keen on giving back to society in this happy time and are doing their bit to make sure that people have a smile on their faces this Eid 2020. Here’s hoping that you have a fun and festive Eid while staying safe! Eid Mubarak!