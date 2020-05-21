Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic and Indian Mehendi Patterns You Can Try at Home! From Minimal to Full-Hand, Check out Style Inspiration Tutorial Videos and Images

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020! Ramadan is about to conclude which means it is time for Eid, the biggest festival for the Muslim community. The day celebrates happiness! People enjoy a grand feast and also wear new clothes. Women apply mehndi or henna on their palms as they get ready in their best of their traditional attires. Right from the Arabic mehndi style, to Indian Mehendi designs, women are seen with beautiful mehndi designs on their hands and feet. If you are looking for the latest Mehandi design images and pictures to take inspiration from, you have come to the right place. We have for you some of the best mehndi designs and henna patterns you can get ideas from! Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos).

The moon on the last night of Ramadan foretells whether Eid will be celebrated on the next day or not. When the holy month of Ramadan ends, after keeping fast for 30 days, the festival of Eid is celebrated with immense zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Since the celebration of Eid depends on when the moon appears, this year it may be celebrated tentatively on 23rd or 24th of May. Eid is celebrated only after the Eid moon appears. Eid festival is basically a festival promoting brotherhood among Muslims. This Eid is also known as Mithi Eid. However, if you want your hands and feet looking amazing on this day here are some options from the "bel(trail pattern)", light mehndi, heavy full hand mehndi, Arabic and Indian style mehndi. Check out:

For People Who Like Minimal

Another Back Hand Design

Full Hand Mehndi

Another Full Hand Mehndi With Trails

Arabic Style Full Hand

Minimal Back Hand Design

Full Hand Pattern

While this Eid may be a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, don't let it dull your spirits. Stay at home and celebrate well. Try not to call a person home for getting Mehendi on your hands because it will put your and the person's life in jeopardy. On this day people go to Idgah and offer prayers. Not only Muslims, but people of all religions also participate enthusiastically in the celebration of Eid. Moonsighting holds immense importance on the day of Eid. So let's celebrate the day with our family!