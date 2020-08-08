Happy Janmashtami 2020! The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, celebrated as Janmashtami will be celebrated on 11 and 12 August this year. Although, Janmashtami will not be celebrated with much fanfare like every year because of the coronavirus infections, one can worship Lord Krishna at home to bring auspicious vibes at home. Krishna Janmashtami fasting is done according to the Ashtami date and the end time of Rohini Nakshatra as Lord Krishna is worshipped in the yoga of Ashtami and Rohini Nakshatra. However, one of the most auspicious things to do on this day is applying Mehendi on the palms and backhand. It is considered lucky and henna is also known to have various benefits. Whether you're fasting or not, you must definitely apply mehandi on this day.

This year people will be staying in their homes due to Coronavirus pandemic. Most markets are also closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. So if you do not have a mehndi professional around you, do not worry, we have your back with some easy and latest mehndi designs. These mehndi designs are very easy to apply, which means anyone can try their hands at it. Right fhrom simple mehndi designs for kids, simple mehndi designs backhand, simple mehndi designs for hands step by step to feet Mehendi designs we are here with a list of selected Mehndi pattern images and tutorials. Here's a collection of easy mehndi designs for Janmashtami, latest mehndi designs for Janmashtami, mehndi design for Janmashtami Arabic, Mehandi designs for Janmashtami, and more. Check out:

Elegant Mehendi Design

Full Hand Mehendi Pattern

Vine Style Mehendi Design

Simple Mehendi Design

Feet Mehendi Design

Intricate Mehndi Design

On Janmashtami, many people keep Bal Gopal in their homes. Bal Gopal is worshipped as a small baby and it is believed that Laddu Gopal can steal all the troubles of the house. So you must whole-heartedly worship the god and offer him Laddoos.

