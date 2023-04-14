Pana Sankranti is the annual celebration of Odia New Year that is welcomed with great enthusiasm and fervour by people across Odisha. According to the Hindu Solar Calendar, Pana Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on April 14, marking the first day of the Mesa month. To celebrate Pana Sankranti, people often share Happy Pana Sankranti 2023 wishes and messages, Pana Sankranti 2023 greetings, Happy Odia New Year 2023 images and wallpapers, Pana Sankranti WhatsApp stickers and Odia New Year Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Pana Sankranti celebration is related to new year festivals in South and Southeast Asian Solar New Year is observed by Hindus and Buddhists across the world. It is often referred to by different names in different places, like Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal, among other things. On the occasion of Pana Sankranti, the traditional delicacy of Bel Pana and Basundhara are made and shared with the community. The celebration of Pana Sankranti marks the beginning of the Odia New Year. In the Odia Hindu tradition, it is also considered the day Lord Hanuman was born.

It is because of this that on Pana Sankranti, many people often visit the temples of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman and seek their blessings on this auspicious day. As we prepare to celebrate Pana Sankranti 2023, here are some Happy Pana Sankranti 2023 wishes and messages, Pana Sankranti 2023 greetings, Happy Odia New Year 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Pana Sankranti WhatsApp Stickers and Odia New Year Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

We hope that Pana Sankranti 2023 brings with it all the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Pana Sankranti 2023!

