Pana Sankranti is the traditional New Year's Day festival of the Odia people in Odisha. It is also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti. Pana Sankranti falls on the Purnimanta system of the Indian Hindu calendar, and therefore in the Gregorian calendar, it is generally observed on April 13 or 14. This year Pana Sankranti 2023 falls on Friday, April 14. As you celebrate Pana Sankranti 2023, LatestLY brings a bunch of Pana Sankranti 2023 messages, Odia New Year 2023 greetings, wishes and images you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. WhatsApp Messages, Maha Vishuba Sankranti Wishes, Status, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate Mesha Sankranti!

On this day, people visit Shiva, Shakti and Hanuman temples. They take a bath in holy rivers or pilgrimage centres. Feasts and special drinks like chilled sweet mango milk yoghurt coconut drink called pana are shared among people, which is partly the source of the festival's name. People share messages and greetings with all their loved ones saying Happy Pana Sankranti. Here is a wide range of Happy Pana Sankranti 2023 WhatsApp statuses, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Pana Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Very Happy Pana Sankranti. May This Day Bring New Beginnings, Good Health, and Happiness to Your Life.

Pana Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Express Our Gratitude for Nature's Blessings and Celebrate the Spirit of Togetherness and Harmony. Wishing You a Very Happy Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Pana, the Joy of the Harvest Season, and the Blessings of the Divine Fill Your Life With Happiness and Success. Happy Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Pana Sankranti, Let Us Cherish the Bonds of Love, Strengthen Our Relationships, and Spread Happiness and Positivity All Around.

Pana Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Pana Sankranti! May This New Year Bring You Good Health, Success, and Happiness.

In Odia Hindu tradition, Pana Sankranti is believed to be the birthday of Lord Hanuman. He is known for his loving devotion towards Lord Rama, as mentioned in Ramayana. Therefore on this day, Hanuman temples and Shiva and Surya, are revered in the new year. Wishing everyone a Happy Pana Sankranti 2023!

