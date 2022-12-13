New Delhi, December 13: Five heavily-armed terrorists, on December 13 in 2001, stormed the Parliament, the top legislative body of the India in New Delhi, and opened fire indiscriminately, leaving nine people dead in less than an hour. Today marks 21st anniversary of the unfortunate day when the Parliament was came under dastardly terror attack that shook the conscience of the country to its core. On this 2001 Parliament attack anniversary, let's go through the key details of the horrific incident. India Receives Wide Praise at UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee for Its Leadership, Guiding ‘Delhi Declaration’ on Fighting Terrorists.

December 13 is also an occasion to salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to protect the temple of Indian democracy - Parliament House - in the cowardly terrorist attack. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Homage to Victims of Deadly Attack; Says ‘We Share the Enduring Pain of Their Families’.

All You Need To Know About 2001 Parliament Attack:

The attack on India's Parliament was carried out by five terrorists of the Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The attackers entered the Parliament premises in a White Ambassador. The vehicle had fake stickers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Parliament itself.

They were armed with AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades.

Kamlesh Kumari Yadav, a constable posted inside the premises, was the first security official to notice and counter the terrorists.

She faced indiscriminate firing in return and died on the spot. Before dying, she averted a suicide bomber among the terrorists to execute his plan.

While the terrorists moved forward firing indiscriminately, they could not breach the security cover further to enter the main building.

Around 100 lawmakers were present in the building when the attack took place.

A battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who had returned from Jammu and Kashmir, swiftly responded to the attack and gunned down all the terrorists.

The horror lasted for about 30 minutes during which a total of nine people were killed and 18 others injured.

Soon after the attack, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police launched an investigation and arrested four suspects in just 72 hours. One of the suspects Afzal Guru was convicted and hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in February 2013. Another convict, Shaukat Hussain, served his sentence at the jail. Two suspects were acquitted by the court.

