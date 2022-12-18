Qatar National Day, also known as Founder’s Day, is observed every year on December 18. This day is a national commemoration of Qatar’s unification in 1878. Qatar is all about luxuries and joyous moments of life and is one of the largest transit gateways for overseas travellers in the world. The country offers amazing hospitality and is one of the major reasons why travellers love to visit Qatar for a vacation. From adventure to sightseeing delights, this country has everything you need to spend an amazing vacation. As you observe Qatar National Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of the top five tourist attractions that you must visit during your next vacation to this country rooted in western Asia. Not Just FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar is Busy Hosting Beauty Contest for Camels As Well (Watch Video).

Msheireb Museum

To relive the history of Doha, one must visit the Msheireb Museum. It is among the top sightseeing locations of Doha and the four historical marvels known for showing the rich fishing history of Doha. It is a perfect place for those who want to know the history of Doha from its roots.

Film City

Film City is a mystery village in Qatar which is widely renowned for its serene beauty and amazing desert settling. It has emerged as one of the best tourist attractions in Qatar, whose existence is unknown.

Falcon Souq

Falcon Souq is one of the best places to visit in Qatar to discover its heritage because of the influence of Falconry in Arabian culture. Falcons are highly respected in the Gulf countries, and this place offers some amazing accessories, food and other essential goods like hoods for them.

Angry Bird Park

It is one of the best places to visit in Qatar with your families, especially kids. It has some of the best adventure rides and fun games to engage your day.

Inland Sea

For the best desert adventures in Qatar, you must visit the Inland Sea. It is a natural reserve recognised by UNESCO and features in the must-visit places of Qatar.

Qatar is a country that knows no boundaries and continues to deliver one of the finest services to all its visitors. Wishing everyone a Happy Qatar National Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).