Rahul Gandhi Turns 50: Lesser-Seen Childhood and Family Photos of the Congress Leader to View On His Birthday

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress party leader, turns 50 today, on June 19. He is the scion of India's most influential political dynasty- the son, grandson and great-grandson of former Prime Ministers of India. Gandhi was the President of the Indian National Congress from December 16, 2017 to July 3, 2019. He hails from a long line of politicians, known as the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has occupied a prominent place in the politics of India ever since the country gained independence in 1947.

Rahul’s great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, was the first prime minister of India and also the longest-serving Prime Minister of India having served for a total of 17 years. Gandhi's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was the first female Prime Minister of India and his father, Rajiv, was the youngest prime minister of India to be sworn in to office. On the occasion of the Gandhi scion's birthday, let us take you to some to his rare and adorable pictures!

Rahul Gandhi's Family Photo

Rahul Gandhi's Family Photo (Photo Credits: Pinterest)

Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul at the raising day function of the Special Protection group (Photo Credits: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi with Grandmother Indira Gandhi and Sister Priyanka Gandhi (Photo Credits: Indian Youth Congress, Instagram)

Rahul Gandhi With Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Photo Credits: Instagram, @iamsoniagandhi)

Rahul Gandhi With Father Rajiv Gandhi, Mother Sonia Gandhi and Sister Priyanka Gandhi (Photo Credits: Instagram, @iamsoniagandhi)

This year, the Congress leader said he won't celebrate his 50th birthday on Friday. Reports inform that no celebratory activities will take place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the martyrdom of our brave soldiers who were killed in action at the Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

In March 2004, Rahul Gandhi announced his entry into politics by announcing that he would contest the May 2004 elections. He contesting from his father's former constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament. The son of Sonia and Rajiv, he is the chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India. A member of the Indian Parliament, Gandhi represents the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala in the 17th Lok Sabha.

