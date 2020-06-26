Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes and Images: The first thing that you would be thinking about currently is, who was Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and why is he popular? Well, to begin with, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj was the first Maharaja of the Indian princely state Kolhapur in the 19th century. Not many people know that he was a great social reformer as well. People, mainly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, celebrate the occasion by sending popular Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti messages, to each other on this day. If you are searching for Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2020 images and wishes, then you have come to the right place. Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2020 HD Wallpapers and Images Download Online for Free: Pics of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur to Share on His 129th Birth Anniversary.

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj was a King who believed in social reforms. From education, to casteism, equality, women rights, children rights, etc., he broke many stigmas and stereotypes that existed in India at that time. He was an ardent fan of music and fine arts. He encouraged and provided enough opportunities for women, children in his state. There’s much to find out when it comes to his life and his achievements – to know more, click here.

As June 26 nears, we at LatestLY wish the legendary King Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj’s soul rests in peace.

