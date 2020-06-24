Shahu Maharaj of the Bhosle dynasty is also known as Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj or Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. He was a king of the Indian princely state of Kolhapur. Shahu Maharaj was born on June 26, 1874, as Yeshwantrao in the Ghatge Maratha family to Jaisingrao and Radhabai. As we observe Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2020, we bring to you HD images and wallpapers for free download online. You can also share photos of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur with your loved ones on his 129th birth anniversary. Send these photos of Shahu Maharaj Jayanti and celebrate the revered man for his contributions to society. You can share it as WhatsApp message, Facebook greetings, SMS, messages and Instagram stories. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos to Remember Shahu of Kolhapur on His Death Anniversary.

Shahu is considered to be one of the most significant social reformers of his times. He is adored, idolised and widely loved person from the pre-independence in central India. He passed away on May 6, 1922, and his death anniversary is observed as Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi. Shahu's father was the village chief, while his mother belonged to the royal family of Mudhol. He began his reign over Kohlapur in 1894 and ruled the state till his death in 1922. He was renamed as Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj after becoming the King. As we remember Shahu Maharaj, here are some beautiful images to share on social media this year on his birth anniversary. Shahu Maharaj Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Social Reformer and King of Bhosle Dynasty.

Shahu Maharaj is known for the reformations he brought in that changed the system. His worked ardently to ensure people who were believed to be of the lower class were treated respectfully. He also worked towards ensuring women received their fundamental rights. On his birth anniversary, let's remember his progressive measures that changed the society for the good.

