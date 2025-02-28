Every year, Rare Disease Day is held on the last day of February to raise awareness for rare diseases around the world. The day aims to improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families. Rare Disease Day is observed every year on February 28 or on February 29 in leap years—the rarest day of the year. This year, Rare Disease Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 28. Rare Disease Day was set up and is coordinated by EURORDIS and 65+ national alliance patient organisation partners. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

This day provides an energy and focal point that enables rare diseases advocacy work to progress on the local, national and international levels. In this article, let’s know more about Rare Disease Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Rare Disease Day 2025 Date

Rare Disease Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 28.

Rare Disease Day History

Rare Disease Day was established by the European Organisation for Rare Diseases in 2008. This day was formed to raise awareness for unknown or overlooked illnesses. According to the organisation, treatment for many rare diseases is insufficient, as are the social networks to support individuals with rare diseases and their families; furthermore, while there were already numerous days dedicated to individuals with specific diseases, there had previously not been a day for representing those affected by rare diseases.

In 2009, Rare Disease Day went global as the National Organization for Rare Disorders mobilized 200 rare disease patient advocacy organizations in the United States while organizations in China, Australia, Taiwan, and Latin America also lead efforts in their respective countries to coordinate activities and promote the day.

Rare Disease Day Significance

Rare Disease Day is an annual event that helps in raising awareness and taking action for vulnerable population who require immediate and urgent attention. This day is the globally-coordinated movement on rare diseases, working towards equity in social opportunity, healthcare, and access to diagnosis and therapies for people living with a rare disease. Since its creation in 2008, Rare Disease Day has played a critical part in building an international rare disease community that is multi-disease, global, and diverse– but united in purpose.

