Rajiv Gandhi, the sixth Prime Minister of India, was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. His death anniversary is a solemn occasion, observed across the country to remember his contributions to the nation and the tragic end to a promising political career. Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India, taking office in 1984 after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi. Remember Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary with thoughtful quotes and heartfelt messages. Honour the legacy of India’s youngest Prime Minister and share tributes that reflect his vision, leadership, and contribution to the nation. Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2024: Rahul Gandhi Braves Rain As He Pays Floral Tribute to Former PM at Delhi’s Veer Bhumi (Watch Video).

A visionary leader, Rajiv Gandhi focused heavily on modernising India through technology and education. He initiated policies that strengthened the telecommunications sector, promoted computerisation, and laid the foundation for India's IT revolution. He was also instrumental in decentralising governance by empowering Panchayati Raj institutions and working toward youth empowerment. As you observe Rajiv Gandhi's Death Anniversary in 2025, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of quotes and messages that you can download and share with one and all in his memory.

Quotes by Rajiv Gandhi

I have never felt vulnerable nor restricted in my movements. - Rajiv Gandhi We need a better strategy to achieve the national goal of a stable population, healthier and better educated. - Rajiv Gandhi We cannot and will not rest until we have won true swaraj for the hungry and spiritually starving millions - until we have wiped out poverty from our land. - Rajiv Gandhi I didn't have any personal goals when I came, but after being in politics - after seeing people, their difficulties, their wants - I think our goal has to be to eliminate poverty from India. - Rajiv Gandhi Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people. - Rajiv Gandhi Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years. - Rajiv Gandhi Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together. Rajiv Gandhi She was mother not only to me but to the whole nation. She served the Indian people to the last drop of her blood. - Rajiv Gandhi

The day is marked by tributes from political leaders, party members, and citizens who recall his efforts in steering India toward modernisation. Floral tributes are paid at Vir Bhumi in Delhi, where his memorial is located. Educational institutions and political organisations often hold seminars, memorial lectures, and blood donation camps in his memory. Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary is also a reminder of the threats posed by extremism and political violence. His legacy continues through initiatives such as the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award, which honours individuals promoting peace and harmony. His contributions continue to inspire the youth of India to work for a progressive and inclusive society.

