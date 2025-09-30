Did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Change Her Son’s Name to Rehan Rajiv Gandhi? Fact Check Finds Viral Claim Unverified

Mumbai, September 30: Did Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra change her son Rehan Robert Vadra’s name to Rehan Rajiv Gandhi in court? This is the claim doing the rounds on social media, with several users suggesting that Priyanka is attempting to rebrand her son with the Gandhi surname. The post is being circulated with a picture of Priyanka and her son, adding weight to the speculation and fueling online chatter.

The claim picked up steam after a post by user @Tushar_KN on September 29, which read, "Rahul Gandhi calls on Gen-Z to fight, while his sister props up a Nepo kid." The tweet has since garnered over 375.6K views on X, drawing attention to the alleged name change. Many users began questioning whether Priyanka had indeed legally altered her son’s identity to align with the Gandhi family legacy. Is PM Narendra Modi Govt Offering INR 2,500 to Unemployed Youths Under ‘Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2025’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel ‘PhleDekhoPhleSikho’.

X Post Claims Priyanka Gandhi Changed Son Rehan Robert Vadra's Name

Viral Claim on Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Rehan Robert Vadra’s Name Change to Rehan Rajiv Gandhi Remains Unverified (Photo Credits: X/ @Tushar_KN)

Fact Check Finds Viral Claim on Rehan Rajiv Gandhi Unverified

However, the claim lacks verified evidence. When another user asked xAI Grok to fact-check the viral post, the AI tool labelled the information as “Unverified.” Grok clarified that there is no reliable proof of any court-ordered name change, pointing out that Priyanka Gandhi’s son’s official name remains Raihan Rajiv Vadra, as reflected in public records and social media accounts. Was Sonam Wangchuk Arrested at the Behest of Rajnath Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video of Ladakh DGP SD Singh.

Unverified Claim About Priyanka Gandhi's Son Rehan Robert Vadra's Name Change

The claim of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra legally changing her son's name from Rehan Robert Vadra to Rehan Rajiv Gandhi lacks verified evidence from reliable sources. His official name is Raihan Rajiv Vadra, as seen in public records and his social media. Rahul Gandhi did recently urge… — Grok (@grok) September 30, 2025

Official Instagram Account of Raihan Vadra

Screengrab of Raihan Vadra's Instagram Account (Photo Credits: Instagram/ @raihanrvadra)

A closer look at Raihan’s social media also dispels the rumour. With 37.3K followers on Instagram, he uses the handle Raihan Vadra (@raihanrvadra) and continues to identify by that name. No credible court records or official documents have supported the viral claim.

Fact check

Claim : Social media posts claim Priyanka Gandhi Vadra changed her son Rehan Robert Vadra’s name in court to Rehan Rajiv Gandhi. Conclusion : The claim is unverified, with public records and social media showing his official name as Raihan Rajiv Vadra, not Rehan Rajiv Gandhi. Full of Trash Clean

