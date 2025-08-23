Rishi Panchami is an annual event that is celebrated by Hindus across India, dedicated to the traditional worship of the Saptarishi. This annual Hindu observance is held on the fifth day of Bhadrapada of the Lunar calendar month, the next day after Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Rishi Panchami 2025 falls on Thursday, August 28, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 31 minutes. The Panchami Tithi begins at 15:44 on August 27, 2025 and will end at 17:56 on August 28, 2025. Rishi Panchami 2025 is a day of devotion and spiritual cleansing, observed with traditional puja, fasting, and rituals dedicated to the Saptarishi. From offering prayers to performing sacred rites, the festival emphasises respect for the sages and their wisdom. Read on to know the exact date, timings, and step-by-step puja practices for this auspicious day. Rishi Panchami Wishes: Wish Happy Rishi Panchami With Greetings, Messages, Wallpapers and Quotes To Honour the Saptarishi.

The day of Rishi Panchami involves worshipping the Saptarishi, a group of the seven most prominent sages: Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadvaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni, and Vasishtha. In some parts of Kerala, the day is also observed as Vishvakarma Puja. Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date in India: Know Rituals, Significance and Celebrations of the Festival Day Dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the Divine Craftsman.

Rishi Panchami 2025 Date

Rishi Panchami Date 2025 falls on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Rishi Panchami Timings

The Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat is from 11:24 to 13:55, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 31 minutes.

The Panchami Tithi begins at 15:44 on August 27, 2025 and will end at 17:56 on August 28, 2025.

Rishi Panchami Rituals

On the occasion of Rishi Panchami, the seven sages and the wife of Vasishtha, Arundhati, are venerated with a betel leaf, flowers, camphor, and a lamp.

Women observe a fast in the observance of this vrata, but men are also allowed to fast for the welfare of their wives.

Brahmins are offered dakshina by adherents on this occasion, believed to be favourable in the veneration of the seven sages.

Maheshwari Community celebrates this day as Raksha Bandhan

Rishi Panchami Katha

The Rishi Panchami Katha narrates the story of the Saptarishi and the importance of observing purity and devotion. According to legend, women who observe this fast and perform the rituals are blessed with spiritual cleansing, protection from sins, and the goodwill of the seven revered sages. The Katha is recited during the puja to guide devotees through the significance and proper observance of the festival.

Watch Video of Rishi Panchami Katha in Hindi:

Watch Video of Rishi Panchami Katha in Marathi:

Rishi Panchami Significance

Rishi Panchami holds great religious significance for Hindus across India. Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami is known as Rishi Panchami and usually observed two days after Hartalika Teej and one day after Ganesh Chaturthi. Rishi Panchami is a fasting day observed by women to pay obeisance to the Sapta Rishis and to get purified from Rajaswala Dosha. The festival of Rishi Panchami is more famous among Nepali Hindus. In some regions, the days Hartalika Teej fasting ends on Rishi Panchami.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).