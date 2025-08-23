Vishwakarma Puja (also spelt as Biswakarma Puja) is an annual Hindu event that is dedicated to the Hindu god, Lord Vishwakarma, the architect of the Gods. The day of Vishwakarma Puja falls on the date of Kanya Sankranti of the Hindu calendar. This means this auspicious day is generally celebrated every year between September 16 and 18, according to the Gregorian calendar. Apart from various regions across India, the festival is also celebrated in Nepal. Vishwakarma Puja is also celebrated a day after Diwali, along with Govardhan Puja in October–November. This year, Vishwakarma Puja 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages for Vishwakarma Puja.

Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. According to drikpanchang, Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment will be at 01:55. Vishwakarma Puja calculations are done according to Bisuddhasidhanta. The day is marked by artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders, industrial workers, factory workers, engineers, architects, and other workers. In this article, let’s know more about the Vishwakarma Puja 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Vishwakarma Puja Images and HD Wallpapers: Netizens Flood X With Messages, Wishes, Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Vishwakarma Puja Significance

Vishwakarma Puja is an important Hindu occasion dedicated to Vishwakarma, who is considered to be the divine architect of the universe and the personification of divine creativity in the Rigveda. He is credited with the construction of the city of Dvaraka for Krishna, the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, and many fabulous weapons for the gods, such as the Sudarshana Chakra of Vishnu, the trishula of Shiva, and the lance of Kartikeya.

Vishwakarma Puja Rituals and Traditions

Vishwakarma Puja is marked by special rituals performed in factories, workshops, offices, and homes to honour Lord Vishvakarma, the divine architect. Devotees clean and decorate their workplaces, offer prayers, and perform aarti and havan seeking blessings for skill, innovation, and safety. Tools, machines, and instruments are also worshipped on this day as a mark of gratitude and reverence.

Vishvakarma is also regarded as having authored the Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture, and the patron deity of all craftsmen, with implements of trade often worshipped in his honour on the occasion of Vishvakarma Puja. The festival is observed primarily in factories and industrial areas, often on the shop floor.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

