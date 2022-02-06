Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is the annual celebration where people offer their prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring preparations in India. Basant Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on February 5. People are sure to share Happy Basant Panchami wishes, Vasant Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Saraswati Puja 2022 Images & Happy Basant Panchami HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: New WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

Basant Panchami as the name suggests is celebrated on the fifth day or Panchami, in the month of Magha. The celebration of Basant Panchami also marks the countdown to the Holidays and Holika celebration. This is because Holi falls exactly 40 days after Basant Panchami. An integral part of the Vasant Panchami celebration is the observance of Saraswati Puja. Goddess Saraswati is known as the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech and wisdom. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, people perform special Puja of Saraswati Mata seeking her blessings to be enlightened and make sane and informed decisions in the year ahead.

In the earlier times, the occasion of Basant Panchami was taken as an auspicious day to initiate the education of various young kids. Even today many people believe that beginning a new chapter of learning, whether it is in dance and music or any other extracurricular activity, which is initiated on Basant Panchami is sure to be more productive and bountiful. As we prepare to celebrate Basant Panchami 2022 here are some Happy Basant Panchami wishes, Vasant Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You on Vasant Panchami. A Very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to You and Your Family.

Happy Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

Worship Goddess Sarawati To Remove Ignorance and Attain Knowledge, Shed Darkness, Encompass the Light, Reject Mediocrity and Embrace Spiritedness. Happy Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami to You.

Happy Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

On the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Always Stay Blessed With Prosperity and Success in Your Life.

Happy Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

Spring Is in Air, Fresh Blossoms Everywhere. Sending You My Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of Basant Panchami! Happy Saraswati Puja

Happy Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami. Happy Saraswati Puja.

Saraswati Puja wishes in Hindi (File Image)

We hope that this Vasant Panchami, you find your own path of enlightenment. May Goddess Saraswati bless you with strength, knowledge and understanding. Happy Basant Panchami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).