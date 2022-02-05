Saraswati Puja is celebrated twice every year in India, one during the Navratri in September-October and the other on Basant Panchami in January-February. Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2022 is celebrated on Friday, February 5. Here's a collection of Happy Basant Panchami images, Saraswati Puja images, Happy Basant Panchami 2022 wishes, Saraswati Puja 2022 greetings, Vasant Panchami messages for WhatsApp and Facebook, quotes and mantra to appease Goddess Saraswati and share it with family and friends.

Goddess Saraswati is regarded as the creator and donor of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music etc. and is worshipped especially by students. Saraswati Puja is dedicated to worshiping Goddess Saraswati and is an auspicious day for seeking her blessings. As you seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings on this bright day, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to all your loved ones.

This day is the most promising one to begin new learning in any field. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country. In South India, it is celebrated as Ayudha Puja. Goddess Saraswati is known to be the inventor of the Sanskrit language, which is known to be the language of scriptures, scholars and Brahmins. People greet one another on this day by saying Happy Basant Panchami or Happy Saraswati Puja. Here are beautiful Goddess Saraswati images and messages that you can send to your relatives through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS to send them greetings for this auspicious day.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Harsh Winter Ends, Spring Is God-Sent; a Song on Every Lip; Reminding One of Your; Nature at Its Very Best, Charting a New Course; the Flowers Bloom, Let’s Romance to the Core! Happy Vasant Panchami!

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Always Stay Blessed With Prosperity and Success in Your Life. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 (File Image)

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Sarswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De, Saraswati Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Fragrant Flowers and Fluttering Butterflies Around, Soft Breeze Whispers in Your Ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spring Is in Air, Fresh Blossoms Everywhere. Sending You My Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of Basant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Saraswati Ka Aashirward Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe. Aapko Vasant Panchami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami. Happy Saraswati Puja

Yellow is a very significant colour on this day. Many people dress up in yellow-coloured clothes and make the same colour sweets as well. The idol of Goddess Saraswati is also dressed in yellow and is offered sweets, fruits, roli, moli and yellow-coloured flowers. Celebrating the day with bright yellows around, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all to greet them on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Saraswati Puja 2022!

