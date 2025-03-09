Savitribai Phule, India's first female teacher and a pioneer of women’s education and social reform, passed away on March 10, 1897. Her death anniversary on March 10 is a day to honour and celebrate her immense contributions to education, women's rights, and social justice in India. After completing her teacher's education, Savitribai Phule started teaching girls at Pune alongside Sagunabai Kshirsagar, sister of Jyotiba Phule. Savitribai Phule, along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, opened India’s first school for girls in 1848 in in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 Messages and Mahila Shikshan Din HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Savitribai Phule With Quotes and Wallpapers.

Savitribai and her adopted son Yashwant had opened a clinic to treat those affected by the Third Pandemic of the bubonic plague when it appeared in the area around Nalasopara in 1897. The clinic was established on the stern outskirts of Pune, in an area free of infection. Savitribai died a heroic death trying to save the son of Pandurang Babaji Gaekwad. When she got to know that Babaji Gaekwad's son had contracted the plague in the Mahar settlement Phule rushed to his side and carried him on her back to the hospital. In the process, Phule was infected by the plague and died on March 10, 1897. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary 2025 Date

Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary falls on Monday, March 10.

Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary Significance

Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary is an annual event that honours the life of the great social reformer, poet, and powerful voice in the Indian freedom struggle. Phule worked for the upliftment of Dalits, widows, and marginalised women, breaking societal barriers.

Phule is considered to be the pioneer of India's feminist movement who strived to abolish discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender. On this day, tributes & events are organised across India by social activists and educational institutions.

