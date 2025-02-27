March 2025, the third month of the year, is just around the corner. It promises to be a fun-filled, joyful, and exciting time filled with celebrations, significant religious festivals, and important observances. In many parts of the world, the weather is starting to get warmer, and people too are eager to welcome the arrival of spring. With flowers blooming and nature coming to life, it is the perfect time to enjoy the season’s beauty. As the days are starting to get brighter, you might also want to plan ahead for the holidays, festivals, and celebrations in this month. If you’re wondering where to find a complete list of March 2025 holidays and festivals, look no further. We have compiled a list of March 2025 complete lists of important dates this month that you can check out by simply scrolling below. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

The exciting month starts with Ramakrishna Jayanti, Endometriosis Awareness Day, International Wheelchair Day 2025, Zero Discrimination Day, World Wildlife Day, Brain Injury Awareness Day, World Obesity Day, Ash Wednesday 2025, Alexander Graham Bell Day, and Global Day of Unplugging. These celebrations and observances are followed by International Women’s Day, World Information Architecture Day, International Wig Day, World Plumbing Day, Dandi March observance, Alfred Hitchcock Day, and National Working Moms Day.

In the next week, we have major celebrations like Holi 2025, World Sleep Day, Dol Purnima, Pi Day, World Consumer Rights Day, World Speech Day, Saint Patrick’s Day 2025, Ranga Panchami, International Day of Happiness, Nowruz 2025, and French Language Day. The next set of events and festivals include World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day 2025, International Day of Forests, World Tattoo Day, Bihar Diwas, Earth Hour observance, Shaheed Diwas, World Meteorological Day and World Tuberculosis Day, International Waffle Day, and International Whiskey Day. The last week of the month has major religious and cultural festivals like Gudi Padwa 2025, Ugadi, Jhulelal Jayanti, Eid al-Fitr 2025, and Gauri Puja. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

Full March 2025 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event
March 1 Saturday Ramakrishna Jayanti
March 1 Saturday Saint David’s Day
March 1 Saturday Endometriosis Awareness Day
March 1 Saturday International Wheelchair Day
March 1 Saturday International Open Data Day
March 1 Saturday Zero Discrimination Day
March 1 Saturday World Compliment Day
March 1 - 31 Saturday - Monday International Ideas Month
March 2 Sunday National Red Cross America Day
March 2 Sunday International Rescue Cat Day
March 3 Monday World Wildlife Day
March 3 Monday World Tennis Day
March 3 Monday World Hearing Day
March 3 Monday International Irish Whiskey Day
March 4 Tuesday Organise Your Home Office Day
March 4 Tuesday Pancake Day
March 4 Tuesday National Sons Day
March 4 Tuesday Brain Injury Awareness Day
March 4 Tuesday World Obesity Day
March 4 Tuesday Ash Wednesday
March 5 Wednesday Panchayati Raj Diwas (Odisha)
March 5 Wednesday Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day
March 5 Wednesday International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness
March 6 Thursday National Dentists Day
March 7 Friday National Cereal Day
March 7 Friday Denim Day for Dementia
March 7 Friday Chapchar Kut
March 7 Friday National Employee Appreciation Day
March 7 Friday Alexander Graham Bell Day
March 7 Friday Global Day of Unplugging
March 8 Saturday International Women’s Day
March 8 Saturday International Fanny Pack Day
March 8 Saturday World Information Architecture Day
March 9 Sunday National Barbie Day
March 9 Sunday World Glaucoma Week Starts
March 10 Monday International Day of Awesomeness
March 10 Monday Commonwealth Day in Canada
March 10 Monday International Wig Day
March 11 Tuesday World Plumbing Day
March 12 Wednesday Dandi March / Salt Satyagraha
March 12 Wednesday Alfred Hitchcock Day
March 12 Wednesday National Working Moms Day
March 13 Thursday Chhoti Holi / Holika Dahan
March 13 Thursday Attukal Pongal
March 13 Thursday Popcorn Lovers Day
March 13 Thursday World Kidney Day
March 14 Friday Holi
March 14 Friday World Sleep Day
March 14 Friday International Day of Mathematics
March 14 Friday Dol Purnima
March 14 Friday Lakshmi Jayanti
March 14 - 15 Friday - Saturday Yaosang
March 14 Friday Pi Day
March 14 Friday White Day
March 15 Saturday True Confessions Day
March 15 Saturday Ides of March
March 15 Saturday World Consumer Rights Day
March 15 Saturday World Contact Day
March 15 Saturday World Speech Day
March 16 Sunday National Poison Prevention Week Starts
March 17 Monday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
March 17 Monday Saint Gertrude of Nivelles Day
March 17 Monday Saint Patrick’s Day
March 18 Tuesday Global Recycling Day
March 18 Tuesday World Social Work Day
March 19 Wednesday Ranga Panchami
March 19 Wednesday Certified Nurses Day
March 19 Wednesday Feast of Saint Joseph
March 20 Thursday International Day of Happiness
March 20 Thursday Alien Abductions Day
March 20 Thursday Nowruz
March 20 Thursday Spring Equinox
March 20 Thursday French Language Day
March 20 Thursday World Storytelling Day
March 21 Friday World Poetry Day
March 21 Friday World Down Syndrome Day
March 21 Friday International Day of Forests
March 21 Friday International Fragrance Day
March 21 Friday World Tattoo Day
March 21 Friday International Colour Day
March 21 Friday Twitter Day
March 22 Saturday World Water Day
March 22 Saturday Bihar Diwas
March 22 Saturday Earth Hour
March 22 Saturday International Day of the Seal
March 23 Sunday Shaheed Diwas / Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day
March 23 Sunday National Chip and Dip Day
March 23 Sunday World Meteorological Day
March 23 Sunday World Bear Day
March 24 Monday World Tuberculosis Day
March 25 Tuesday International Waffle Day
March 25 Tuesday Feast of the Annunciation
March 26 Wednesday World Maths Day
March 27 Thursday International Whiskey Day
March 27 Thursday Laylat al-Qadr
March 27 Thursday World Theatre Day
March 29 Saturday World Piano Day
March 29 Saturday International Mermaid Day
March 30 Sunday International Day of Zero Waste
March 30 Sunday Gudi Padwa
March 30 Sunday Ugadi
March 30 Sunday Chaitra Navratri
March 30 Sunday Jhulelal Jayanti
March 31 Monday Eid al-Fitr
March 31 Monday Matsya Jayanti
March 31 Monday Gauri Puja
March 31 Monday Eiffel Tower Day
March 31 Monday International Transgender Day of Visibility

March 2025 is all set to be a fun-filled and exciting month. We hope this March 2025 festivals and holidays calendar helps you plan your vacations and celebrations with ease.

