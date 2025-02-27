March 2025, the third month of the year, is just around the corner. It promises to be a fun-filled, joyful, and exciting time filled with celebrations, significant religious festivals, and important observances. In many parts of the world, the weather is starting to get warmer, and people too are eager to welcome the arrival of spring. With flowers blooming and nature coming to life, it is the perfect time to enjoy the season’s beauty. As the days are starting to get brighter, you might also want to plan ahead for the holidays, festivals, and celebrations in this month. If you’re wondering where to find a complete list of March 2025 holidays and festivals, look no further. We have compiled a list of March 2025 complete lists of important dates this month that you can check out by simply scrolling below. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

The exciting month starts with Ramakrishna Jayanti, Endometriosis Awareness Day, International Wheelchair Day 2025, Zero Discrimination Day, World Wildlife Day, Brain Injury Awareness Day, World Obesity Day, Ash Wednesday 2025, Alexander Graham Bell Day, and Global Day of Unplugging. These celebrations and observances are followed by International Women’s Day, World Information Architecture Day, International Wig Day, World Plumbing Day, Dandi March observance, Alfred Hitchcock Day, and National Working Moms Day.

In the next week, we have major celebrations like Holi 2025, World Sleep Day, Dol Purnima, Pi Day, World Consumer Rights Day, World Speech Day, Saint Patrick’s Day 2025, Ranga Panchami, International Day of Happiness, Nowruz 2025, and French Language Day. The next set of events and festivals include World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day 2025, International Day of Forests, World Tattoo Day, Bihar Diwas, Earth Hour observance, Shaheed Diwas, World Meteorological Day and World Tuberculosis Day, International Waffle Day, and International Whiskey Day. The last week of the month has major religious and cultural festivals like Gudi Padwa 2025, Ugadi, Jhulelal Jayanti, Eid al-Fitr 2025, and Gauri Puja. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

Full March 2025 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event March 1 Saturday Ramakrishna Jayanti March 1 Saturday Saint David’s Day March 1 Saturday Endometriosis Awareness Day March 1 Saturday International Wheelchair Day March 1 Saturday International Open Data Day March 1 Saturday Zero Discrimination Day March 1 Saturday World Compliment Day March 1 - 31 Saturday - Monday International Ideas Month March 2 Sunday National Red Cross America Day March 2 Sunday International Rescue Cat Day March 3 Monday World Wildlife Day March 3 Monday World Tennis Day March 3 Monday World Hearing Day March 3 Monday International Irish Whiskey Day March 4 Tuesday Organise Your Home Office Day March 4 Tuesday Pancake Day March 4 Tuesday National Sons Day March 4 Tuesday Brain Injury Awareness Day March 4 Tuesday World Obesity Day March 4 Tuesday Ash Wednesday March 5 Wednesday Panchayati Raj Diwas (Odisha) March 5 Wednesday Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day March 5 Wednesday International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness March 6 Thursday National Dentists Day March 7 Friday National Cereal Day March 7 Friday Denim Day for Dementia March 7 Friday Chapchar Kut March 7 Friday National Employee Appreciation Day March 7 Friday Alexander Graham Bell Day March 7 Friday Global Day of Unplugging March 8 Saturday International Women’s Day March 8 Saturday International Fanny Pack Day March 8 Saturday World Information Architecture Day March 9 Sunday National Barbie Day March 9 Sunday World Glaucoma Week Starts March 10 Monday International Day of Awesomeness March 10 Monday Commonwealth Day in Canada March 10 Monday International Wig Day March 11 Tuesday World Plumbing Day March 12 Wednesday Dandi March / Salt Satyagraha March 12 Wednesday Alfred Hitchcock Day March 12 Wednesday National Working Moms Day March 13 Thursday Chhoti Holi / Holika Dahan March 13 Thursday Attukal Pongal March 13 Thursday Popcorn Lovers Day March 13 Thursday World Kidney Day March 14 Friday Holi March 14 Friday World Sleep Day March 14 Friday International Day of Mathematics March 14 Friday Dol Purnima March 14 Friday Lakshmi Jayanti March 14 - 15 Friday - Saturday Yaosang March 14 Friday Pi Day March 14 Friday White Day March 15 Saturday True Confessions Day March 15 Saturday Ides of March March 15 Saturday World Consumer Rights Day March 15 Saturday World Contact Day March 15 Saturday World Speech Day March 16 Sunday National Poison Prevention Week Starts March 17 Monday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti March 17 Monday Saint Gertrude of Nivelles Day March 17 Monday Saint Patrick’s Day March 18 Tuesday Global Recycling Day March 18 Tuesday World Social Work Day March 19 Wednesday Ranga Panchami March 19 Wednesday Certified Nurses Day March 19 Wednesday Feast of Saint Joseph March 20 Thursday International Day of Happiness March 20 Thursday Alien Abductions Day March 20 Thursday Nowruz March 20 Thursday Spring Equinox March 20 Thursday French Language Day March 20 Thursday World Storytelling Day March 21 Friday World Poetry Day March 21 Friday World Down Syndrome Day March 21 Friday International Day of Forests March 21 Friday International Fragrance Day March 21 Friday World Tattoo Day March 21 Friday International Colour Day March 21 Friday Twitter Day March 22 Saturday World Water Day March 22 Saturday Bihar Diwas March 22 Saturday Earth Hour March 22 Saturday International Day of the Seal March 23 Sunday Shaheed Diwas / Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day March 23 Sunday National Chip and Dip Day March 23 Sunday World Meteorological Day March 23 Sunday World Bear Day March 24 Monday World Tuberculosis Day March 25 Tuesday International Waffle Day March 25 Tuesday Feast of the Annunciation March 26 Wednesday World Maths Day March 27 Thursday International Whiskey Day March 27 Thursday Laylat al-Qadr March 27 Thursday World Theatre Day March 29 Saturday World Piano Day March 29 Saturday International Mermaid Day March 30 Sunday International Day of Zero Waste March 30 Sunday Gudi Padwa March 30 Sunday Ugadi March 30 Sunday Chaitra Navratri March 30 Sunday Jhulelal Jayanti March 31 Monday Eid al-Fitr March 31 Monday Matsya Jayanti March 31 Monday Gauri Puja March 31 Monday Eiffel Tower Day March 31 Monday International Transgender Day of Visibility

March 2025 is all set to be a fun-filled and exciting month. We hope this March 2025 festivals and holidays calendar helps you plan your vacations and celebrations with ease.

