March 2025, the third month of the year, is just around the corner. It promises to be a fun-filled, joyful, and exciting time filled with celebrations, significant religious festivals, and important observances. In many parts of the world, the weather is starting to get warmer, and people too are eager to welcome the arrival of spring. With flowers blooming and nature coming to life, it is the perfect time to enjoy the season’s beauty. As the days are starting to get brighter, you might also want to plan ahead for the holidays, festivals, and celebrations in this month. If you’re wondering where to find a complete list of March 2025 holidays and festivals, look no further. We have compiled a list of March 2025 complete lists of important dates this month that you can check out by simply scrolling below. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.
The exciting month starts with Ramakrishna Jayanti, Endometriosis Awareness Day, International Wheelchair Day 2025, Zero Discrimination Day, World Wildlife Day, Brain Injury Awareness Day, World Obesity Day, Ash Wednesday 2025, Alexander Graham Bell Day, and Global Day of Unplugging. These celebrations and observances are followed by International Women’s Day, World Information Architecture Day, International Wig Day, World Plumbing Day, Dandi March observance, Alfred Hitchcock Day, and National Working Moms Day.
In the next week, we have major celebrations like Holi 2025, World Sleep Day, Dol Purnima, Pi Day, World Consumer Rights Day, World Speech Day, Saint Patrick’s Day 2025, Ranga Panchami, International Day of Happiness, Nowruz 2025, and French Language Day. The next set of events and festivals include World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day 2025, International Day of Forests, World Tattoo Day, Bihar Diwas, Earth Hour observance, Shaheed Diwas, World Meteorological Day and World Tuberculosis Day, International Waffle Day, and International Whiskey Day. The last week of the month has major religious and cultural festivals like Gudi Padwa 2025, Ugadi, Jhulelal Jayanti, Eid al-Fitr 2025, and Gauri Puja. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.
Full March 2025 Festivals Calendar
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|March 1
|Saturday
|Ramakrishna Jayanti
|March 1
|Saturday
|Saint David’s Day
|March 1
|Saturday
|Endometriosis Awareness Day
|March 1
|Saturday
|International Wheelchair Day
|March 1
|Saturday
|International Open Data Day
|March 1
|Saturday
|Zero Discrimination Day
|March 1
|Saturday
|World Compliment Day
|March 1 - 31
|Saturday - Monday
|International Ideas Month
|March 2
|Sunday
|National Red Cross America Day
|March 2
|Sunday
|International Rescue Cat Day
|March 3
|Monday
|World Wildlife Day
|March 3
|Monday
|World Tennis Day
|March 3
|Monday
|World Hearing Day
|March 3
|Monday
|International Irish Whiskey Day
|March 4
|Tuesday
|Organise Your Home Office Day
|March 4
|Tuesday
|Pancake Day
|March 4
|Tuesday
|National Sons Day
|March 4
|Tuesday
|Brain Injury Awareness Day
|March 4
|Tuesday
|World Obesity Day
|March 4
|Tuesday
|Ash Wednesday
|March 5
|Wednesday
|Panchayati Raj Diwas (Odisha)
|March 5
|Wednesday
|Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day
|March 5
|Wednesday
|International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness
|March 6
|Thursday
|National Dentists Day
|March 7
|Friday
|National Cereal Day
|March 7
|Friday
|Denim Day for Dementia
|March 7
|Friday
|Chapchar Kut
|March 7
|Friday
|National Employee Appreciation Day
|March 7
|Friday
|Alexander Graham Bell Day
|March 7
|Friday
|Global Day of Unplugging
|March 8
|Saturday
|International Women’s Day
|March 8
|Saturday
|International Fanny Pack Day
|March 8
|Saturday
|World Information Architecture Day
|March 9
|Sunday
|National Barbie Day
|March 9
|Sunday
|World Glaucoma Week Starts
|March 10
|Monday
|International Day of Awesomeness
|March 10
|Monday
|Commonwealth Day in Canada
|March 10
|Monday
|International Wig Day
|March 11
|Tuesday
|World Plumbing Day
|March 12
|Wednesday
|Dandi March / Salt Satyagraha
|March 12
|Wednesday
|Alfred Hitchcock Day
|March 12
|Wednesday
|National Working Moms Day
|March 13
|Thursday
|Chhoti Holi / Holika Dahan
|March 13
|Thursday
|Attukal Pongal
|March 13
|Thursday
|Popcorn Lovers Day
|March 13
|Thursday
|World Kidney Day
|March 14
|Friday
|Holi
|March 14
|Friday
|World Sleep Day
|March 14
|Friday
|International Day of Mathematics
|March 14
|Friday
|Dol Purnima
|March 14
|Friday
|Lakshmi Jayanti
|March 14 - 15
|Friday - Saturday
|Yaosang
|March 14
|Friday
|Pi Day
|March 14
|Friday
|White Day
|March 15
|Saturday
|True Confessions Day
|March 15
|Saturday
|Ides of March
|March 15
|Saturday
|World Consumer Rights Day
|March 15
|Saturday
|World Contact Day
|March 15
|Saturday
|World Speech Day
|March 16
|Sunday
|National Poison Prevention Week Starts
|March 17
|Monday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|March 17
|Monday
|Saint Gertrude of Nivelles Day
|March 17
|Monday
|Saint Patrick’s Day
|March 18
|Tuesday
|Global Recycling Day
|March 18
|Tuesday
|World Social Work Day
|March 19
|Wednesday
|Ranga Panchami
|March 19
|Wednesday
|Certified Nurses Day
|March 19
|Wednesday
|Feast of Saint Joseph
|March 20
|Thursday
|International Day of Happiness
|March 20
|Thursday
|Alien Abductions Day
|March 20
|Thursday
|Nowruz
|March 20
|Thursday
|Spring Equinox
|March 20
|Thursday
|French Language Day
|March 20
|Thursday
|World Storytelling Day
|March 21
|Friday
|World Poetry Day
|March 21
|Friday
|World Down Syndrome Day
|March 21
|Friday
|International Day of Forests
|March 21
|Friday
|International Fragrance Day
|March 21
|Friday
|World Tattoo Day
|March 21
|Friday
|International Colour Day
|March 21
|Friday
|Twitter Day
|March 22
|Saturday
|World Water Day
|March 22
|Saturday
|Bihar Diwas
|March 22
|Saturday
|Earth Hour
|March 22
|Saturday
|International Day of the Seal
|March 23
|Sunday
|Shaheed Diwas / Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day
|March 23
|Sunday
|National Chip and Dip Day
|March 23
|Sunday
|World Meteorological Day
|March 23
|Sunday
|World Bear Day
|March 24
|Monday
|World Tuberculosis Day
|March 25
|Tuesday
|International Waffle Day
|March 25
|Tuesday
|Feast of the Annunciation
|March 26
|Wednesday
|World Maths Day
|March 27
|Thursday
|International Whiskey Day
|March 27
|Thursday
|Laylat al-Qadr
|March 27
|Thursday
|World Theatre Day
|March 29
|Saturday
|World Piano Day
|March 29
|Saturday
|International Mermaid Day
|March 30
|Sunday
|International Day of Zero Waste
|March 30
|Sunday
|Gudi Padwa
|March 30
|Sunday
|Ugadi
|March 30
|Sunday
|Chaitra Navratri
|March 30
|Sunday
|Jhulelal Jayanti
|March 31
|Monday
|Eid al-Fitr
|March 31
|Monday
|Matsya Jayanti
|March 31
|Monday
|Gauri Puja
|March 31
|Monday
|Eiffel Tower Day
|March 31
|Monday
|International Transgender Day of Visibility
March 2025 is all set to be a fun-filled and exciting month. We hope this March 2025 festivals and holidays calendar helps you plan your vacations and celebrations with ease.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).