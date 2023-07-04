Sawan or Shravan is one of the most auspicious and important months for followers of Hinduism. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Sawan Somwar 2023 begins on July 4 and is extra special. This is because Sawan will be observed for two months instead of one this year. One of the most integral parts of Sawan Month is the observance of the Sawan Somwar Vrat, which is supposed to bring prosperity and good luck to one and all. Traditionally, Sawan Somwar Vrat is observed particularly by women who seek to find a good and loving partner and also for the long and healthy life of their partners. There will be eight Sawan Somwar Vrats during Shravan 2023. The first Sawan Somwar 2023 falls on July 10, and as we prepare to begin Shravan month and observe the first Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023, here is everything you need to know about Sawan Somwar, How to observe Sawan Somwar Vrat, Complete Schedule of Sawan Somvar 2023 and more. Know Date, Dos and Don'ts of Sawan Somwar Vrat Along With More Details Related to Shravan Maas.

When is Sawan Somwar 2023?

While typically, there are 4 Sawan Somwars that are celebrated, 2023 will have eight Sawan Somwars. People observing the auspicious Sawan Somwar Vrat will do so for these particular dates to appease Lord Shiva. And if you are planning to observe this strict fast, here is the complete schedule that will help you in celebrating Sawan. The reason there are eight Sawan Somwar is that Adhikmas or Malamas falls in the middle of Shravan this year, thereby extending the observance by a month.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule

Sawan Starts Date - July 4, 2023, Tuesday First Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 10, 2023, Monday Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 17, 2023, Monday Sawan Adhika Maas Starts - July 18, 2023, Tuesday Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 24, 2023, Monday Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 31, 2023, Monday Fifth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 7, 2023, Monday Sixth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 14, 2023, Monday Shravan Adhik Maas Ends - August 16, 2023, Wednesday Seventh Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 21, 2023, Monday Eighth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 28, 2023, Monday Sawan 2023 Ends - August 31, 2023, Thursday

Significance of Sawan Somwar

The observance of Sawan Somwar Vrat has been a long-standing tradition. While the entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Mondays or Somwars are considered to be more auspicious and are generally the day associated with the almighty. Because of this, it is believed that observing a stringent fast on Mondays during the sacred month of Sawan will reap great benefits. Traditionally women started observing the Solah Somwar Vrat, which began in the month of Sawan and went on for the next four months. This fast was believed to help them find a suitable partner by seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for the same. Sawan Somwar 2023 Fasting Dos and Don'ts: From Shivling Puja to Bhang-Dhatura Offerings, Everything You Want to Know.

It is important to note that in addition to the Shravan Somwar Vrat, people also observe various other important events in the month of Shravan. The most significant one is Sawan Shivratri - which is believed to be the second most important Shivratr after Mahashivratri observance. There will be two Sawan Shivratri 2023 which will be observed on July 15 and August 14, respectively. Here’s hoping that Sawan 2023 brings with it all the good luck and prosperity you deserve.

