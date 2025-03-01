Every year, Self-Injury Awareness Day (SIAD) is observed on March 1 around the world with various events. The day aims to raise awareness about self-harm, reduce stigma, and encourage those struggling to seek support. Self-Injury Awareness Day focuses on educating the public about self-injury, which is often misunderstood, and promoting mental health resources. Self-injury refers to deliberately harming oneself as a way to cope with emotional distress. Self-Injury Awareness Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The common forms include cutting, burning, scratching, or hitting oneself. These acts may not necessarily be suicide attempts, but they can indicate underlying mental health struggles such as depression, anxiety, trauma, or borderline personality disorder. In this article, let’s know more about the Self-Injury Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of this annual event.

Self-Injury Awareness Day 2025 Date

Self-Injury Awareness Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1.

Self-Injury Awareness Day Significance

Self-Injury Awareness Day is an important awareness day that aims to educate people about self-harm, its causes, and encourages people to seek help when needed. This annual event promotes empathy rather than judgment toward those who self-harm. If someone you know struggles with self-harm, listen without judgment and encourage professional help. Those who self-harm are often left feeling alone and afraid to reach out for help because they fear they will be misunderstood.

Depression and self-harm often go hand-in-hand, though there are many other reasons people self-harm. Hence, this day was created to spread awareness and understanding of self-injury, which is often misrepresented and misunderstood in the mainstream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).