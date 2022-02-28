Shab-e-Miraj, Isra and Miraj, also known as Al Isra’wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar. This year it will be observed from the evening of February 28 till March 1. Here's a collection of Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2022 wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp messages, Lailat Al-Miraj greetings, Facebook status, HD photos, SMS and wallpapers to wish near and dear ones. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings, Wishes & SMS To Celebrate the Night of Ascent.

Shab-e-Mirajevent marks the night that Allah took Mohammad on a journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven. It is also referred to as the Night journey according to Islam. It signifies both physical and spiritual journeys in Islam.

It is a historical night event celebrated widely and respected in Islamic history. People of the Muslim community celebrate this night with a lot of excitement. The streets are decorated with lights and candles.

Muslims worldwide visit mosques to offer prayers on this holy occasion. It is observed in Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey etc. The people of the Muslim community decorate their homes, streets, localities with lights and candles.

