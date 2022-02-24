Shabari Jayanti is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar Phalguna month. This year, Shabari Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, February 24. Shabari Jayanti is dedicated to an old woman Sabari mentioned in the Ramayana, who attained moksha through her devotion to Lord Ram. This day is of significance to the Kol community. As you celebrate this auspicious day, we at LatestLY have curated Shabari Jayanti 2022 messages, Shabari Jayanti 2022 images, WhatsApp greetings, SMS and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to wish everyone. Shabari Jayanti 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: Significance, Legends, Mythological Stories & Auspicious Things To Do on the Birth Anniversary Lord Ram’s Great Devotee.

During the search for Mata Sita, Lord Rama and Lakshman reached the hut of Sabari. She was delighted to see them, but she had nothing to offer. Then she remembered that she collected a few fresh fruits the other day and offered the same. She did not want to offer any sour fruits, so she tasted all a bit and threw away all that was not good. Later she realised that she had bitten all the fruits and did not want to offer the half-eaten fruits to Lord Ram. Lord Ram asked Sabari to share the half-eaten fruits. The incident thus proved that it’s not the condition or value of the offering but the devotion of the devotee who offers it. It was after this incident that Sabari attained moksha.

