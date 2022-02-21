Shabari Jayanti 2022 is celebrated every year in the month of Falgun, on the seventh day of Krishna Paksha. Along with Lord Shri Ram, Mata Shabari is also worshiped on this day. In the year 2022, Shabri Jayanti will be celebrated on February 23. This day is dedicated to Mata Shabari, an exclusive devotee of Lord Rama. According to religious belief, in Treta Yuga, in the month of Falgun, on the seventh day of Krishna Paksha, the mother of Lord Shri Ram met Shabari. It is said that on this day, Mata Shabari fed Lord Shri Ram with her leftover plums (ber in Hindi) in her ashram. Let us know who was Mata Shabri and the importance of this day along with the method of worship.

Who Was Shabri Mata?

Mother Shabri's name was Shramana. Shramana was born in the Shabari family and since childhood, Shramana was a devotee of Lord Shri Ram. It is a legend that when Shabari ji became eligible for marriage, his father and the king of Bhils fixed Shabri's marriage with Bhil Kumar. At that time, the practice of sacrificing animals at the time of marriage was observed, which mother Shabri strongly opposed. She did not marry to end the practice of animal sacrifice. Apart from this, there is another story, according to which, frustrated by the tyranny of her husband, Shramana left home and went to the forest. In the forest, Shramana worshiped Lord Shri Ram, chanted and did penance. Later, during the exile, Lord Shri Ram and Mata Shabari met.

Significance of Shabri Jayanti

Shabri Jayanti holds special significance in Hinduism. This festival is considered a symbol of faith, love and faith. According to the scriptures, Mata Shabari got salvation as a result of her devotion on the seventh day of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. Let us tell you that in Hinduism, the festival of Shabri Jayanti is celebrated with great pomp as a symbol of devotion and salvation.

Shabri Jayanti Mythological Stories

According to the scriptures, Mata Shabari had fed her leftover plums to Lord Shri Ram. It is said that Mata Shabari did not want Lord Shri Ram to get any sour berry to eat. This was the reason that Lord Shri Ram fulfilled his devotion by eating the jujube of Mata Shabri. This story is described in Ramayana, Ramcharit Manas, Sursagar texts. It is said that on this day Mata Shabari attained salvation after receiving the infinite grace of Lord Shri Ram.

Shabri Jayanti Vrat Puja Vidhi

On this day, get up at Brahma muhurat.

After this, clean the house and retire from daily work.

Now take a bath with water containing Gangajal and wear clean clothes after meditating.

Purify yourself by doing Aamchan and take a vow of fasting.

Worship Lord Shri Ram and Mother Shabari with fruits, flowers, Durva, vermilion, Akshat, incense, lamp, incense sticks etc.

It is written in religious texts that berry must be offered to Shabari Mata and Lord Shri Ram as prasad.

After performing aarti at the end of the puja, pray for the well-being of your family.

If possible, keep fast for the whole day and after performing aarti in the evening, eat fruit.

On the next day, you break the fast after worshiping like a regular day.

One who knows the entire story of Ramayana must know about Shabari because Shabari is mentioned in detail in the book of Ramayana when Lord Ram reached Shabari's ashram in search of Mata Sita and there Shabari had welcomed Shri Ram with great respect.

