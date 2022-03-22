Shaheed Diwas, as the name suggests, is a day of remembering those valiant soldiers who gave their all to the country and died for it. Also known as Martyr’s Day, the commemoration of Shaheed Diwas is an important practice in India. And there are seven days that we celebrate Shaheed Diwas in India. Shaheed Diwas in March is celebrated on March 23, to mark the death anniversaries of the courageous freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. Shaheed Diwas 2022 in March will therefore be observed on the twenty-third and is sure to be filled with various important events and functions that capture the life, work, and journeys of these three freedom fighters. As we prepare to celebrate Shaheed Diwas 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, the Significance of Shaheed Diwas celebrations in March, Who were Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru & When does India observe Martyr’s Day.Martyrs' Day 2022 in India: Know Dates of Six-Declared Sarvodaya Day or Shaheed Diwas in the Country, History and Significance.

When Is Shaheed Diwas 2022 In March?

As mentioned before, there are seven Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day observations in India. Of this, the one in March is marked on March 23. This is because, on March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru - the three valiant and dedicated freedom fighters of India who courageously took on the British Raj were hanged to death by the British Government.

Significance Of Shaheed Diwas

The celebration of Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day is essential in remembering and understanding the struggles that millions went through and the valour with which thousands laid their lives to ensure the possibility of a free and just India for future generations. The stories of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru is probably the most inspiring and heartbreaking tale that is well known by most Indians. The commemoration of Shaheed Diwas on March 23 serves as a reminder of this grave loss that we endured and encourages people to read the works and teachings of these freedom fighters and understand their vision for India - the country they laid their life in for.

Every year, to commemorate Shaheed Diwas, people offer homage to the martyrs - Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru and revisit their work in arts and history. From singing songs that defined their time, to reading the lessons passed down by Bhagat Singh in his essays and diary entries, there are various ways that one can educate themselves about the struggles of these freedom fighters and remember and celebrate their spirit on this day. We hope that this Shaheed Diwas 2022, we do everything in our power to become the country that these heroes martyred for.

