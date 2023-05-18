Shani Jayanti 2023 Date and Time in India: Shani Jayanti is marked as the birth anniversary of Lord Shani and will be celebrated on Friday, May 19, 2023, this year. Shani Jayanti is also known by the name Shani Amavasya, Shanishchara Jayanti, and Sani Jayanthi in several regions in India. As per religious texts, Lord Shani is the son of Lord Suryadev and rules the planet Saturn and weekday Saturday.

According to the North Indian Purnimant calendar, Shani Jayanti is observed on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month, and as per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, the day falls on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. It is the name of the Lunar month, which differs, and in both types of calendars, Shani Jayanti falls on the same day. This year, Shani Jayanti 2023 falls on May 19. Scroll down to know more about Shani Jayanti 2023 Date, Tithi, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi. Shani Gochar 2023 and Shani Nakshatra Transit Dates: Know All About the Saturn Transit After 2.5 Years and Its Significance.

Shani Jayanti 2023 Date

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:42 PM on May 18, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 09:22 PM on May 19, 2023

Shani Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On Shani Jayanti, devotees keep fast or vrat and seek blessings of Lord Shani and perform Shani Shanti Puja through a priest in the temple.

They also visit Shani temples, light a mustard oil diya under a peepal tree, and seek the blessing of the Lord.

Devotees chant Shani Mantra 108 times – ‘Om Sham Shanishcharaye Namah’. It is believed that Lord Shani believes in fair justice and, if appeased, blesses his devotee with good luck and fortune.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that people who are affected by Shani Dosha toil for years without getting any reward for their hard work in life. Most of the devotees visit Shani Shingnapur, which is situated at Nasik. Elinati Shani Period, Its Effects & Ways To Please Lord Shani Dev: Everything You Need To Know About the 7 and Half Years of Shani or Sade Sati.

Shani Jayanti Significance

On the day of Shani Jayanti, people perform Hawan, Homam, and Yagya as it is said to be an appropriate day to appease Shanidev. On this day, Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja are the most important ceremonies performed during Shani Jayanti. Devotees who wish to lessen the effect of Shani Dosha, which is popularly known as Sade Sati, can perform the above-mentioned pujas. Shani Jayanti coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, which is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya in most North Indian states.

