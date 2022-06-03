According to astrology, there are three types of Shani Sade Sati aka Elinati Shani Period, first from Lagna, second from Rashi, and third from Surya Lagna. In North India, the ritual of calculating the sade-sati of Shani from the Rashi of people has been going on since ancient times. According to this, when Shani Dev transits through the Moon sign, then it is considered as so, its effect is experienced from thirty months before to thirty months after. During Sade Sati, Shani takes account of the past actions of a person in the same way as the person who takes full responsibility for a task. Shani is considered to be the slowest moving planet among all the nine planets. It takes about two and a half years for this planet to change its zodiac position. In this way, it takes about 30 years for Saturn to travel through all the 12 zodiac signs. This planet is considered to be of special importance in astrology. Because it affects the life of humans to a great extent. Therefore special attention is paid to its movement of it.

Elinati Shani Period in 2022

Saturn is said to enter Aquarius from Capricorn on 29th April 2022. Then after some time i.e. from June 5, they will start a retrograde move. Saturn will remain in a retrograde state till 23 October 2022. Meanwhile, on July 12, it will start transiting again in Capricorn. On January 17, 2023, Saturn will re-enter its transit in Aquarius.

Sade Sati is Not Just All Bad

It is not that Sade Sati only brings pain or misery, but it also provides rewards to those who have done good deeds. There are many examples of Sade Sati amongst great people such as King Vikramaditya, King Nal, King Harishchandra, etc. Saade Sati is said to come once in thirty years on every human being.

How To Please Lord Shani

Mustard oil should be offered in any Shani temple while fasting. Lighting a lamp of mustard oil near the root of a peepal tree in the evening removes Shani dosha in the horoscope.

Chanting Shani's Beej Mantra 'Om Pram Prim Praun Saha Shanishcharaya Namah' at least 108 times while worshipping every Saturday will save you from the ill effects of Shani Sade Sati.

After offering a coin under the Peepal tree on Saturday, and lighting an oil lamp, the grace of Shani Dev remains.

On Saturday, one should help the needy and orphans.

Apply Bhabhut, Bhasma or red sandalwood on Saturday.

On this day Bhairav ​​Maharaj should be worshipped.

On this day, Lord Shani is also pleased by feeding the crows.

Treat the blind, handicapped, servers and sanitation workers well and if possible donate or help them on Saturday.

According to pandits and astrologers, every person should do mantra chantings, and austerity and follow the rituals to offer prayers to Shani Dev. If we follow the suggestions of mythological beliefs and scholars, then worshipping Hanuman Ji during this period is of great benefit, because Shani Dev had promised him that Hanuman devotees would not have the curved vision of Shani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2022 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).