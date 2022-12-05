Christmas 2022 is around the corner, and before it comes, a special day honours a third-century saint who inspired the modern-day Santa Claus. St. Nicholas Day is also called The Feast of St. Nicholas, which is widely celebrated in Europe. St. Nicholas was known for his very giving nature and gained his saint status because he dedicated his life to serving and helping others, especially those sick and suffering. He is considered the patron saint of sailors, children, merchants, thieves, and pawnbrokers. He was raised as a devout Christian and was known for actually selling his possessions and giving those to the poor. On St. Nicholas Day 2022, here’s all you need to know about its date, history, significance and how to celebrate The Feast of St. Nicholas. Feast of St. Francis Xavier 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Service of the Great Christian Missionary.

St. Nicholas Day Date and History

St. Nicholas Day will be celebrated on December 6 to honour the saint who served the community with all his heart. He was famous for leaving coins in people’s shoes, and one prominent story about St. Nicholas talks about how he left gold for a man’s three daughters. The man was unable to pay for their dowry to find suitable matches. He was known for many such acts of kindness, where he just left money for those who were in need. These legends later became the inspiration for the modern-day Santa Claus. Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: From Wireless Chargers to Self-Cleaning Water Bottles, Get Options for Presents With Total Utility for All Your Loved Ones.

Significance and How to Celebrate St. Nicholas Day

While a lot of similarities exist between the traditions of St. Nicholas Day and Christmas Day, the two are not to be confused, as Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. These similar traditions include leaving gifts in shoes/stockings and exchanging gifts, and another tradition involves leaving treats for good boys and girls while the naughty ones get a twig or a chunk of coal. This day honours St. Nicholas, who, according to legends, made gold appear in the shoes of all the families who left them out to dry at night. This day is celebrated to bring out the best in people and to encourage the habit of giving. Different regions follow different regions, and it’s also a very good day to enjoy a feast. People can decorate their stockings on this day or even step out to help people in whichever way they can think of.

