Every year on December 3, the Feast of St. Francis Xavier is celebrated. This day commemorates and honours the commitment and service that St. Francis Xavier showed through his Christian missionary activity in Europe and Asia. It is a public holiday in the northern Spanish community of Navarra and in Goa, India. Saint Francis Xavier's relics are kept in a silver casket, inside the Bom Jesus Basilica in Goa, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As we celebrate the Feast of St. Francis Xavier 2022, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. When Is Saint Patrick's Day 2022? Know the Date, Traditions And Significance Of Celebrating The Feast Day Of St. Patrick.

History of Feast of St. Francis Xavier

The feast day is a special day for all Christians around the world. Feast of St. Francis Xavier is a day that honours a Roman Catholic missionary named St. Francis Xavier, who was key in the establishment of Christianity in India, the Malay Archipelago, and Japan. He was born in Xavier, in the Kingdom of Navarre in Spain on April 7, 1506, to a rich farming family. As per historical records, their fortunes were severely damaged during the war with Aragon. According to historical records, Francis left for Paris to study and met Ignatius of Loyola, who would convince Francis to become a priest. Francis was reluctant at first but later joined Ignatius to become one of the founders of the Society of Jesus, commonly known as the Jesuits. They made private vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience to the Pope.

Francis left Rome for the Indies in March 1540 for his future as arguably the greatest Christian missionary. Later, he led a series of overseas missions, mainly in the Portuguese Empire of the time — Mozambique, Malacca and notably Goa. He was the first Christian missionary to travel to Japan and to Borneo and the Moluccan Islands. Francis was made a saint by Gregory XV on March 12th 1622. December 2022 Holidays Calendar With Important Festivals & Events.

Significance of Feast of St. Francis Xavier

The Feast of St. Francis Xavier is an important day that is marked by Christians worldwide. People usually commemorate the day by visiting the church dedicated to his name. December 3 marks the feast day of St. Francis Xavier, SJ, one of the first Jesuits, who is considered by some to be the greatest missionary since the time of the Apostles.

St. Francis Xavier is the patron saint of Roman Catholic missions. On this day, various activities are carried out to honour the great soul and remember his work. The feast commemorates the date the saint died and was buried. In India, the day is largely celebrated by Goans all throughout the state.

