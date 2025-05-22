Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2025 will be observed on Thursday, May 22. It is a significant Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman. Unlike the Hanuman Jayanti observed in North India during Chaitra Purnima, the Telugu version falls during the Vaishakha month and is observed over a span of 41 days, concluding on the full moon day (Purnima). It is a time of deep devotion, prayers, and spiritual reflection among Hanuman devotees. Celebrate Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2025 with heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, and HD wallpapers. Share these beautiful messages and visuals to honour the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Lord Hanuman, the divine monkey god, symbolises strength, devotion, and loyalty. He is known as the greatest devotee of Lord Rama and played a crucial role in the epic Ramayana. During this festival, devotees observe fasts, chant Hanuman Chalisa, and visit temples to seek blessings for courage, health, and protection from evil. Special pujas, processions, and cultural programs are organised in his honour in many places. As you observe Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Heartfelt Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Shubhakankshalu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Strength, Courage, and Devotion on the Auspicious Occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi. May Lord Hanuman Bless You With Success and Protection.

Spiritual Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Greetings for Blessings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi, May Bajrangbali Remove All Obstacles From Your Path and Fill Your Life With Peace and Prosperity.

Short and Sweet Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Lord Hanuman Be With You and Your Family Always. Have a Blessed and Spiritually Uplifting Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Wishes for Strength and Devotion (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Birth of the Mighty Hanuman With Devotion and Joy. May His Strength and Wisdom Guide You Through Life’s Challenges. Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi!

Sharing Auspicious Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi Greetings with Loved Ones (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow to the Greatest Devotee and Symbol of Selfless Service. Wishing You a Powerful and Peaceful Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi. Jai Hanuman!

Temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman, especially the famous ones in Kondagattu and Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Hyderabad, witness large gatherings during Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi. Devotees smear vermilion on Hanuman idols, offer coconuts and sweets, and perform rituals that often start early in the morning and continue until late at night. The atmosphere is charged with devotional energy, and many people take vows or perform acts of penance during this period.

The festival serves not only as a religious observance but also as a cultural event that strengthens community bonds and spiritual discipline. For Telugu-speaking Hindus, it is a period of introspection, humility, and service. Celebrating Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is about connecting with the values of fearlessness and unwavering faith that Hanuman represents, a timely reminder of divine strength in the face of life’s challenges.

