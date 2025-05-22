May 22, 2025, Special Days: May 22, 2025, is marked by a diverse range of special days celebrated globally and regionally. In India, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi honours the birth of Lord Hanuman with devotion and rituals. Internationally, the day raises awareness through observances like the International Day for Biological Diversity, highlighting the importance of protecting nature, and World Preeclampsia Day, focusing on maternal health. Fun and cultural celebrations include World Goth Day, celebrating goth culture, and Sherlock Holmes Day, honouring the iconic detective. The US observes National Maritime Day, recognising the country's maritime heritage, while food lovers enjoy International Chardonnay Day and National Vanilla Pudding Day. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 22, 2025 (Thursday)

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi International Day for Biological Diversity World Goth Day National Maritime Day in the US International Chardonnay Day World Preeclampsia Day Sherlock Holmes Day National Vanilla Pudding Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 22, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:01 am on Thursday, 22 May 2025 (IST)

6:01 am on Thursday, 22 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:09 pm on Thursday, 22 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis player Naomi Campbell, British fashion model Ginnifer Goodwin, American actress Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer and physician (22 May 1859 – 7 July 1930) Maggie Q, American actress Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Indian writer and activist (22 May 1772 – 27 September 1833) Katie Price, Media personality and model Sean Gunn, American actor George Best, Northern Irish footballer and Manchester United Legend (22 May 1946 – 25 November 2005) Nedumudi Venu, Indian actor and screenwriter (22 May 1948 – 11 October 2021) The Great Gama, Professional wrestler (22 May 1878 – 23 May 1960) Rajit Kapur, Indian film actor Mehbooba Mufti, Former Member of the Lok Sabha Utkarsh Sharma, Indian film actor Palash Muchhal, Indian musical composer and filmmaker A.S. Prasanna, Indian former cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistani former cricketer

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 22

Sher Shah Suri Death Anniversary: 22 May 1545 (age 73 years), Kalinjar Fort Constantine the Great Death Anniversary: 22 May 337 AD, Nicomedia Victor Hugo Death Anniversary: 22 May 1885 (age 83 years), Paris, France

May 21, 2025, Special Days.

