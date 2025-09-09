Mumbai, September 9: The makers of the upcoming film “Anjaneya – Son of Vayu” have unveiled its trailer, introducing the world’s first AI-trained cinematic avatar of Lord Hanuman. The project blends cutting-edge technology with mythology. Slated for release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026, the upcoming film, created by Intellicontent Studios, ushers in a new era of devotional entertainment, blending spirituality with advanced technology to bring divine stories to life like never before. The trailer offered a first glimpse into the cinematic identity of Lord Hanuman, crafted through AI model training and advanced visual effects pipelines.

Speaking about the project, Shantanu Sahajpal, co-founder and CEO of IntelliContent Studios, shared in a statement, “Our vision is to give Indian Gods a definitive cinematic identity using the power of AI and storytelling. With Anjaneya, we are not just making a film—we are starting a cinematic universe of Indian Gods. This is the first step in building a connected cinematic world of Indian Gods, presented with authenticity, reverence, and powered by cutting-edge AI.” ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Teaser: Ashwin Kumar’s Animated Epic Showcases the Tale of Bhakt Prahlad and Lord Vishnu’s Fiercest Avatar (Watch Video).

He added, “Our approach combines AI model training and advanced AI VFX to create visual forms that are both definitive and inspiring. The devotional content space already engages over 500 million people in India, and we see a massive opportunity to connect this spiritual base with new-age formats that speak to a global audience.” “We are also exploring collaborations with leading voice talent and contemporary music icons to bring these characters and stories to life in ways audiences have never experienced before. For us, this is about more than content — it’s about inspiring pride, faith, and cultural connection through innovation and reshaping how spirituality is experienced by the next generation.” ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’: AI-Generated Mythological Epic To Release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026 (View Poster).

Shaan G, co-founder of IntelliContent Studios, mentioned, “With Intellicontent Studios, we set out to merge new-age technology with timeless devotion, ensuring that the stories and images our audiences cherish are presented with clarity, reverence, and cinematic quality.” “Anjaneya showcases the first-ever AI-trained model of Hanuman Ji, crafted with advanced AI model training and visual effects pipelines to deliver a studio-grade experience. We believe this marks the beginning of a transformational journey, where devotional content is no longer limited to traditional formats but can thrive through high-definition, AI-powered.” “Anjaneya – Son of Vayu” is set to hit theatres next year on Hanuman Jayanti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).