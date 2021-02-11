Thai Amavasai marks the first new moon that comes after the sun starts moving towards the Northern Hemisphere. Celebrated mainly by Tamilians, the New Moon Day falls in the Tamil Month of Thai, hence the name. Thai Amavasai 2021 will be celebrated on February 11. Considered to be a

astrologically significant day, there are various rituals and festivities that are followed to celebrate Thai Amavasai. Various well-known temples like the Shiva Temple in Rameshwaram, Poomphur in Nagapattinam, etc also have dedicated events to mark Thai Amavasai celebration. Here is everything

you need to know about when Thai Amavasya is celebrated, its importance, etc.

Thai Amavasai 2021 Date and Time

As mentioned above, Thai Amavasai 2021 will be celebrated on February 11. Every year, this day is observed on the New Moon or Amavasya in the month of Thai. Thai Amavasai timings on February 11, 2021 are as follows:

Amavasai Tithi Begins - 01:08 AM on Feb 11, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:35 AM on Feb 12, 2021

Significance of Thai Amavasai

The month of Thai marks the beginning of spring or summer in India, since the sun enters the northern hemisphere. Thai Amavasai is the first New Moon Day in this phase and is therefore extremely important. Every month, on the day of Amavasai, people often make offerings to their forefathers and abstain from certain foods like onions, brinjal, etc. In many traditions it is believed that

rice balls should be offered to the crow, who is believed to carry the soul of our forefathers. People observe this ritual on Thai Amavasai as well. February 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Valentine’s Day, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Vasant Panchami; Know All Important Dates, List of Fasts & International Days for the Month.

How is Thai Amavasai Celebrated?

To commemorate this day, people wake up early, take bath in holy water and then prepare their food for the day. Preparing a sweet delicacy is a common practice on this day. Then, in addition to offering this cooked food to the forefathers, people also visit temples to ask for peace in the afterlives of the

family members they have lost. In fact, in the sea shore of Shiva Temple in Rameshwaram, people often gather together to watch the Agni Theertham where the glass idol is worshipped.

We hope that this Thai Amavasai brings peace and love to your family. Happy Thai Amavasai 2021.

