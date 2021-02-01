February 2021 is special. Why, you may ask? Well, starting on a Monday, it ends with a Sunday, thus, forming a perfect rectangle. Apart from being of a perfect shape, the second month of the year promises major celebrations be it religious festivals or secular observances. February is synonymous with Valentine's Day. And the celebrations keep growing year after year. Like every year, Valentine Week 2021 will kick start on February 7 and conclude with Valentine's Day 2021 on February 14. Chinese New Year is another big event observed globally. Two big celebrations commemorated in the Hindu community are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti and Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja. Let us pay closer attention to all the important dates, list of Hindu fasts, national and international days of the month with February 2021 holidays' calendars. You can download these festivals and events timetable in PDF format.

The first week of February 2021 does not rank high on big religious festivals, but several days are of much significance. Health days such as World Aspergillosis Day, Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day, World Cancer Day and National Wear Red Day (USA) take place in the first seven days of the month. They are celebrated worldwide with an aim to raise awareness about these ailments, symptoms, preventive measures and treatments. There is also, International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, intending to amplify and direct the efforts on the elimination of this practice. International events like Independence Day of Sri Lanka, Sami National Day and Waitangi Day (New Zealand) take place in the opening week.

Here comes the much-awaited week of the month (read: year), i.e., the Valentine Week 2021 taking place from February 7 to 14. There are minor days taking place during Valentine Week like Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Hug Day on February 11, Promise Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13 and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14. Right after Valentine's Day celebrations, Singles Awareness Day is celebrated on February 15. Few single people also observed an unofficial event, Anti-Valentine Week.

The second week is not just about Valentine's Day celebrations but also about Chinese New Year festivities. Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year 2021 falls on February 12, beginning the year is Ox. China's public holiday will be February 11–17, 2021. Magha Gupta Navratri, one of the four nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga will also begin in the second week. It will take place from February 12 to 20. You can check out for the entire 2021 as per Lala Ramswaroop Calendar, which is providing information on Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year online.

February 2021's third week is dedicated to Vasant Panchami and Shiv Jayanti celebrations. Vasant Panchami, also called Saraswati Puja, is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Vasant Panchami 2021 will be celebrated on February 16. People dress in yellow to mark flowering mustard fields and worship Devi Saraswati, Hindu Goddess of Knowledge, Music, Learning, Wisdom and Art. Another big festival celebrated in the week is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19. It marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire.

2021 February Festivals and Events Calender

Sr. No. Festival/Events Date Day 1. Imbolc February 1 Monday 2. World Hijab Day February 1 Monday 3. World Aspergillosis Day February 1 Monday 4. Groundhog Day February 2 Tuesday 5. World Wetlands Day February 2 Tuesday 6. Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day February 2 Tuesday 7. Vivekananda Jayanti *Samvat February 4 Thursday 8. World Cancer Day February 4 Thursday 9. Independence Day of Sri Lanka February 4 Thursday 10. World Nutella Day February 5 Friday 11. National Chocolate Fondue Day February 5 Friday 12. National Wear Red Day (USA) February 5 Friday 13. Ice Cream for Breakfast Day February 6 Saturday 14. National Chopsticks Day February 6 Saturday 15. Sami National Day February 6 Saturday 16. Waitangi Day (New Zealand) February 6 Saturday 17. International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation February 6 Saturday 18. National Frozen Yogurt Day February 6 Saturday 19. Shattila Ekadashi Vrat February 7, 8 Sunday, Monday 20. National Pizza Pie Day February 9 Tuesday 21. Safer Internet Day February 9 Tuesday 22. National Bagel Day February 9 Tuesday 23. World Pulses Day February 10 Wednesday 24. Mauni Amavasya February 11 Thursday 25. Thai Amavasai February 11 Thursday 26. European 112 Day February 11 Thursday 27. World Day of the Sick February 11 Thursday 28. International Day of Women and Girls in Science February 11 Thursday 29. Magha Gupta Navratri Begins February 12 Friday 30. Kumbha Sankranti February 12 Friday 31. Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day February 12 Friday 32. Chinese New Year February 12 Friday 33. Darwin Day February 12 Friday 34. Red Hand Day February 12 Friday 35. World Radio Day February 13 Saturday 36. Valentine’s Day February 14 Sunday 37. Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day (Canada) February 14 Sunday 38. V-Day (Global day to end violence against women) February 14 Sunday 39. World Bonobo Day February 14 Sunday 40. Singles Awareness Day February 15 Monday 41. International Childhood Cancer Day February 15 Monday 42. Total Defence Day (Singapore) February 15 Monday 43. Ganesha Jayanti February 15 Monday 44. Serbian Statehood Day February 15 Monday 45. Washington's Birthday February 15 Monday 46. World Hippopotamus Day February 15 Monday 47. Vasant Panchami February 16 Tuesday 48. National Pancake Day (USA) February 16 Tuesday 49. National Almond Day (USA) February 16 Tuesday 50. Random Acts of Kindness Day (USA) February 17 Wednesday 51. Global Information Governance Day February 18 Thursday 52. Shivaji Jayanti February 19 Friday 53. Narmada Jayanti February 19 Friday 54. Ratha Saptami February 19 Friday 55. Bhishma Ashtami or Magha Shukla Ashtami February 19 Friday 56. National Chocolate Mint Day February 19 Friday 57. World Day of Social Justice February 20 Saturday 58. Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day February 20 Saturday 59. Mizoram Foundation Day February 20 Saturday 60. National Cherry Pie Day February 20 Saturday 61. World Pangolin Day February 20 Saturday 62. Hadaka Matsuri February 20 Saturday 63. International Mother Language Day February 21 Sunday 64. Language Movement Day (Bangladesh) February 21 Sunday 65. World Thinking Day February 22 Monday 66. National Margarita Day February 22 Monday 67. Jaya Ekadashi Vrat February 23 Tuesday 68. National Banana Bread Day February 23 Tuesday 69. National Tortilla Chip Day February 24 Wednesday 70. Hazarat Ali's Birthday February 26* Friday 71. National Wear Red Day 2021 in United Kingdom February 26 Friday 72. National Pistachio Day February 26 Friday 73. Anosmia Awareness Day February 27 Saturday 74. World NGO Day February 27 Saturday 75. Magha Purnima February 27 Saturday 76. Guru Ravidas Jayanti February 27 Saturday 77. Lalita Jayanti February 27 Saturday 78. Masi Magam February 27 Saturday 79. Attukal Pongala February 27* Saturday 80. World NGO Day February 27 Saturday 81. National Strawberry Day (in USA) February 27 Saturday 82. International Polar Bear Day February 27 Saturday 83. Rare Disease Day February 28 Sunday 84. National Chocolate Souffle Day (in USA) February 28 Sunday

February is replete with significant health days, food days and national and international days. Health days like Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day (Canada), Rare Disease Day will be taking place in the month. National Chocolate Souffle Day (in the USA), National Strawberry Day (in the USA), National Pistachio Day, National Tortilla Chip Day, National Banana Bread Day, National Margarita Day, National Chocolate Mint Day, National Pancake Day (USA), National Almond Day (USA), National Pizza Pie Day, National Bagel Day, and more food days will be observed in the month. We hope this exhaustive list helps you plan and celebrate the important days with utmost fun and fervour. LatestLY will return with March 2021 festivals, holidays and events calendar soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).