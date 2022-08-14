Indian Independence Day is celebrated every year on 15 August. This year we will be celebrating 75 years of independent India. In India, people celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm. They dress up in the colours of the Indian national flag and decorate their homes and offices in the same colours. Messages and images in tri colours are shared by people to send wishes on this day. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022, we at LatestLy, have curated Tiranga DP and messages that you can download and share on different social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and SMS. Wish Happy Indian Independence Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Tiranga Profile Pictures, SMS and GIF Greetings

This year the people in India plan to celebrate the day with the initiative Har Ghar Tiranga, which means that everybody would be putting the National Flag on their balcony or outside their house on 15 August to be a part of the countrywide celebrations. In different organisations, societies, schools etc. the day is celebrated by hoisting the National flag. Here are messages and DP of the National Flag that you can download and share with all your loved ones to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

Tiranga Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Matter What Our Religion, Caste, Colour and Gender are. In the End, We Are All Indians. May Our Nation Become the Most Booming in the World. Happy Independence Day!

Indian National Flag (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Day to Feel Proud About Being a Part of Incredible India. May This Spirit of Freedom Leads Us All to Triumph and Glory in Life. Happy Independence Day!

National Flag of India (Photo Credits: Pxahive)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Many People Sacrificed Their Lives for India’s Freedom. This Independence Day Let’s Remember Our Great Freedom Fighters.

Happy Independence Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Future, Improvement, and Development of India Do Not Depend Solely on Technological Advancements but on How We Build Social Cohesion and Trust Between Our Nation and Its Individuals. Happy Independence Day!

National Flag (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Independence Day, Let Us Be Mindful of Everything We Can Do for Our Nation to Make It a Place of Fortune, Peace, and Contentment.

India attained independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. On the same day, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, hoisted the National Flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. Since then, every year, the prime minister of the country raises the flag and gives an address to the nation at the Red Fort. Here are messages and DP of the Indian national flag that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Independence Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Independence Day 2022!

